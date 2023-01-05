Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students saw the masked killer leaving the home after he told his victims “I’m going to help you,” according to chilling details revealed in newly-released court documents.

A statement from Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne was released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest affidavit, providing new details about the murders and the crime scene.

On 13 November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. Two roommates were home at the time of the attack but were left unharmed.

In the documents, the officer revealed the terrifying account from one of the two students who survived the stabbing spree.

The survivor, identified as D.M. in the documents, said she heard a man’s voice saying something to the effect of “it’s ok, I’m going to help you”.

When she opened her door, she said she saw “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her”.

As she stood in a “frozen shock phase,” she said the man walked past her and headed towards the back sliding glass door of the home.

The witness said that she then locked herself in her room.

The documents also reveal that the killer left a tan leather knife sheath on the bed of victim Madison Mogen next to the 21-year-old’s butchered body.

The sheath contains the DNA of a single male – the 28-year-old criminology PhD student now charged with the four murders.

“I also later noticed what appered to be a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen’s right side (when viewed from the door). The sheath was later processed and had “Ka-Bar” ‘USMC” and the Unicd States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” the officer writes.

“The Idaho state lab later located a single source ofmale DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

It also reveals where the four victims were found inside the bloodied home.

Mogen and best friend Kaylee Goncalves were both found stabbed to death in Mogen’s single bed in her bedroom on the third floor, Mr Payne states.

The bodies of young couple Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were both found in Kernodle’s bedroom on the second floor of the property, with the 20-year-old woman found on the floor.

Goncalves’ pet dog was found unharmed in Goncalves’ bedroom, which is also on the third floor, the officer wrote.