Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace

  • Kirk Bertolet, a train signal maintenance worker at Valley Transportation Authority, stands by his motorbike in San Jose, Calif., Thursday May 27, 2021. Bertolet was at work the morning before when a gunman fatally shot nine of his co-workers before killing himself. Bertolet said he was next door to the room where several of his colleagues were gunned down. After the gunman left, he tried to help his colleagues, but it was too late. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)
  • This undated photo provided by the Sikh Coalition shows Taptejdeep Singh, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif (Karman Singh/Sikh Coalition via AP)
  • This 2017 photo provided by Sarah Hernandez shows Jesus Hernandez, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Hernandez, 35, could fix anything, loved his hobbies and lived life with zest, according to his family. (Sarah Hernandez via AP)
  • This image provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows Paul Megia, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)
  • This image provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows Lars Lane, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)
  • This image provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows Michael Rudometkin, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)
  • This image provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows Alex Fritch, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)
  • This image provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows Jose Hernandez III, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)
  • This image provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows Adrian Balleza, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)
  • San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during a press conference honoring nine people killed by a coworker on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard appeared to target some of the victims as he fired 39 shots, a sheriff told The Associated Press on Thursday, a day after his ex-wife said he would stew about perceived slights at work and threatened to kill co-workers a decade ago. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP)
  • Kirk Bertolet, a train signal maintenance worker at Valley Transportation Authority, talks about Wednesday's shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday May 27, 2021. Bertolet was at work Wednesday morning when a gunman fatally shot nine of his co-workers before killing himself. Bertolet said he was next door to the room where several of his colleagues were gunned down. After the gunman left, he tried to help his colleagues, but it was too late. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)
1 / 11

Rail Yard Shooting-California Witness

Kirk Bertolet, a train signal maintenance worker at Valley Transportation Authority, stands by his motorbike in San Jose, Calif., Thursday May 27, 2021. Bertolet was at work the morning before when a gunman fatally shot nine of his co-workers before killing himself. Bertolet said he was next door to the room where several of his colleagues were gunned down. After the gunman left, he tried to help his colleagues, but it was too late. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)
TERENCE CHEA, STEFANIE DAZIO and JOCELYN GECKER
·4 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — First, there were gunshots. Then came the screams. And then — silence.

“Hey, what’s going on? Anybody all right? What's happening?” Kirk Bertolet called out to his coworkers at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday morning. “It was just eerie.”

Cautiously, Bertolet left his barricaded office at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, hoping he could offer first aid to anyone who needed help. But all he found were bodies.

“There wasn't helping anybody," the 64-year-old said, choking up. “He made sure they were all dead. I watched some of my coworkers breathe their last breath. And they were all gone.”

The massacre was the worst mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in decades. Gunman Samuel James Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA employee, opened fire Wednesday morning at the San Jose rail yard, killing eight people before shooting himself. A ninth victim died hours later in the hospital.

Bertolet, who works in the signals department, said he had a polite relationship with Cassidy when they would pass in the locker room or hallway. He described “Sam” as an outsider at the facility, a loner who sat by himself, never talked to anyone and never fit in. He appeared to target specific coworkers, Bertolet said.

“I understand what pushed him. Sam was always on the outside. He was never in the group. He was never accepted by anybody," Bertolet said Thursday during an interview with The Associated Press. “You look back and you go, ‘yeah, it fits.’ ”

In the hours after the violence, more pieces began to fit together:

Cassidy’s ex-wife said he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments more than a decade ago. A Biden administration official, speaking on the condition of authority, said Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

He had even talked about killing people at work, his ex-wife Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press.

“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” she said tearfully.

Friends and relatives remembered the victims as a loving, kind-hearted and heroic group, and VTA officials have called the workforce of more than 2,100 a family. While Bertolet criticized the facility's lax security and said he wished he had had his own gun to stop Cassidy, he also told a different story of men who had worked together every day.

“I know some of those guys, they’ll keep joking with you and they’ll keep hammering you about stuff,” he said, adding that anyone “thin-skinned” might not have been able to handle it.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Cassidy appeared to choose his targets. He told at least one person “I'm not going to shoot you” and opened fire on others.

Bertolet told of a similar scenario.

“He was pissed off at certain people. He was angry, and he took his vengeance out on very specific people. He shot people. He let others live," he said. “It was very personal. Very targeted."

Authorities have not speculated on a motive beyond characterizing Cassidy on Thursday as a “highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years, which may have contributed to why he targeted VTA employees."

Glenn Hendricks, chair of the VTA’s Board of Directors, said Thursday that he had no information about any tensions between Cassidy and the coworkers he shot.

“VTA is a close family," Hendricks said. "I would let the investigation work itself out.”

The investigation is complicated. It spans two crime scenes — Cassidy apparently had a device that would set his home on fire almost simultaneously to when he began shooting — and has 100 potential witnesses who were working at the railyard at the time.

Cassidy arrived at the rail yard around 6 a.m., carrying a duffel bag filled with three semi-automatic handguns and 32 high-capacity magazines. It's not clear exactly when the bloodshed began, but the first 911 call reporting an active shooter came at 6:34 a.m.

“We were sitting in the front of our office and we started hearing the pops," Bertolet said. "BANG. BANG. BANG, BANG, BANG.”

He and his coworkers threw a table in front of the door as Bertolet called the facility's control center while the shooting continued.

The gunshots caused Rochelle Hawkins, a VTA mechanic, to drop her cellphone in the tumult.

“I was running so fast, I just ran for my life,” she said.

One of the victims, Taptejdeep Singh, tried to save his friend before Cassidy turned the guns on him.

“Taptejdeep called me to warn me that there was an active shooter in Building B and to go hide or get out immediately," Sukhvir Singh said.

Sukhvir Singh survived. His friend did not.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Gecker from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Janie Har contributed from San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

  • 9 people were killed in a mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard, authorities confirm. The shooter is also dead.

    President Joe Biden released a statement on Wednesday evening, urging Congress to take action on gun control.

  • California rail yard shooting: What we know about the 9 victims

    The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown San Jose, California, when a transit worker opened fire on his colleagues.

  • Military couple gunned down on front lawn of Virginia home

    A Virginia couple were gunned down in their own front yard. Officers are seeking answers in regards to a double homicide. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, of Springfield, Virginia were fatally shot in the front of their home on Wednesday.

  • Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

    Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

  • Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

    Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

  • Elderly Man Eats Once a Day After SF City Truck Killed His Working Wife

    A 73-year-old Asian man is barely scraping by after a San Francisco city truck hit and killed his wife earlier this year. What happened: Rui Xia Zhen, 67, the sole earner in the family, succumbed to her injuries from the Tenderloin incident on March 1. Surveillance footage shows a Department of Public Works (DPW) pickup truck struck her as she crossed Geary Street after coming out of the local Walgreens.

  • Investigators seek motive in California rail yard rampage that killed nine

    (Reuters) -A transit employee who fatally gunned down nine co-workers and killed himself at a Northern California rail yard was "highly disgruntled" for many years before carrying out the latest in a recent surge of deadly U.S. mass shootings, the county sheriff said on Thursday. Local authorities have declined to speculate on a precise motive for Wednesday's gun violence in San Jose, California, saying their work at the scene could take days, assisted by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Sheriff Laurie Smith said in a statement that the gunman's feelings about his workplace at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (TVA) "may have contributed to why he targeted" fellow employees there.

  • California to offer $116 million in COVID-19 vaccine prize money

    Californians will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money for getting coronavirus shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, a windfall aimed at getting millions more vaccinated before the nation's most populous state fully reopens next month.

  • What we know about the victims of the San Jose mass shooting

    Local authorities have identified the nine victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at a transit station in San Jose, California. The big picture: Many of the victims were longtime employees of the Valley Transportation Authority. "Their jobs included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and assistant superintendent," reports AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: The victims, per the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office, include: Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63Alaghmandan went by, "Abdi," and worked as a substation maintainer at the VTA for about 20 years, reports ABC News.Adrian Balleza, age 29Balleza started working as a trainee at the VTA in 2014 and eventually became a maintenance worker and light rail operator, per KCRA News.Alex Ward Fritch, age 49Fritch was a substation maintainer at the VTA and died from his injuries in the hospital hours after the shooting."Alex was everything to this family," his wife, Tara, told KTVU. The couple had been married 20 years and have two children. They were supposed to renew their wedding vows in Hawaii in September.Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35Hernandez started working at the VTA in 2012 as a transit mechanic but later became a substation maintainer. His ex-wife told NBC News that Hernandez was the "most loving, romantic and giving man."Lars Kepler Lane, age 63Lane started working for the VTA in 2001. He was a husband, father and grandfather and would have celebrated his 64th birthday later this week, per ABC News.Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42Megia also started at the VTA as a trainee in 2002, and eventually became an assistant superintendent.His wife described him as a "husband & father who was full of love, jokes, energy for life and always up for new adventures," per NBC News.Timothy Michael Romo, age 49Romo was an Air Force veteran who worked for the VTA for 22 years. Romo and his wife had been planning a trip to visit their son, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40Rudometkin started working at the VTA in 2013 and was a "lifelong friend" of San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez, per AP.Rudometkin's cousin said he was a "proud union member" who "always stood up for everyone's rights," according to KCRA News.Taptejdeep Singh, age 36Singh was a married father of two toddlers who died while trying to warn his colleagues that there was a shooter at the facility."Even in the last moments, he wasn't looking for his own safety, per se, he was trying to save people. That's who he was," his cousin, Harpartap Singh, told NBC.The suspected shooter, Sam Cassidy, is believed to have taken his own life at the scene of the shooting. Authorities have not yet determined a motive.Go Deeper: Coroner identifies ninth victim of San Jose rail yard shootingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Live updates, Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: McGinn ties it for Canes

    Canes don’t want to risk an unpredictable Game 7 in the series, hope to end it with a Game 6 win in Nashville.

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Wuhan Covid lab leak: From the new evidence to China’s response, what we know

    Health officials are now calling for an independent investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • Hong Kong electoral reform: LegCo passes 'patriots' law

    The electoral reform keeps "unpatriotic" figures from power and tightens China's grip on Hong Kong.