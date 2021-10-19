‘Survivor’ contestant stabbed, beaten by homeless woman in California: police

A former “Survivor” contestant was stabbed and beaten with a metal baton inside her California pilates studio in a terrifying attack that she believes may have been racially motivated.

Michelle Yi, who is Asian American and appeared in the “Fiji” edition of the reality show in 2007, said she was one of three people of color assaulted by the same homeless woman early Thursday morning in Santa Monica. The unidentified suspect was reportedly arrested on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, but she has not been charged with a hate crime.

Yi, 37, was just opening her studio around 6 a.m. when the enraged attacker lunged at her with a knife in one hand and a metal baton in the other, according to People.

“She was yelling all sorts of things like, ‘You stole my identity’ and, ‘You’re a prostitute,’” Yi told the magazine.

The woman allegedly stabbed Yi in the bicep and repeatedly hit her face and hand with the baton.

“My face split open,” Yi told People. “Blood was everywhere.”

Yi was taken to a hospital where she received multiple stitches to her face.

The suspect, whose motive remains under investigation, remained on the scene and was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Yi said she was told the other two victims attacked before her were also minorities, including an Asian man who was walking his dog. Police appear to believe the suspect was having some sort of mental breakdown.

Friends and supporters were shocked to learn about the attack.

“Anti-Asian hate crime against fellow Asian Survivor player Michelle Yi in Santa Monica,” Peih-Gee Law wrote on Twitter. “I’m absolutely horrified. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

“Horrified and disgusted. Sending healing vibes and Prayers,” said “Survivor” winner Mike Holloway.