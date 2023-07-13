Survivor of crash that killed UGA player, recruiting staff member sues UGAAA, Jalen Carter

A University of Georgia recruiting staff member who survived a crash that killed a co-worker and football player is suing the athletic association and a former UGA star.

Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy died in a Jan. 15 crash that happened hours after the football program held a back-to-back championship parade in Athens.

Recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles and offensive lineman Warren McClendon survived the crash. Both of them were sitting in the passenger seats behind LeCroy, who was driving the SUV, and Willock, who was in the front passenger seat.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy filed by Bowles and her attorneys in Gwinnett County State Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit names the UGA Athletic Association (UGAAA), former UGA football star Jalen Carter, the LeCroy estate and five John Doe defendants.

Bowles seeks reimbursement for more than $171,500 in medical bills and at least $3,443 in wage losses at the time of the filing and future wage losses. She also seeks damages for her “mental and physical pain and suffering, extreme emotional distress, and bad faith damages.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to UGAAA and received the following statement.

“We are continuing to review the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel elected to share it with the media before sharing it with us. Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court.

“We stand by our prior statements regarding this matter

“The complaint does not allege that Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Bowles were on duty or acting within the scope of their employment in the hours leading up to the accident. It claims that on some previous occasions, recruiting staff were permitted to take rental vehicles home and return them the next morning. This does not mean, however, that they were allowed to use the car for any purpose. Recruiting vehicles were to be used during recruiting activities only, personal use of the vehicles was prohibited, and recruiting staff therefore were not authorized to use the rental vehicle for their purely personal activities on the night of the accident or any other time. Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated.

“While we have patiently supported Ms. Bowles during her long and difficult recovery, we will strongly defend our position in this lawsuit.”

Bowles’ attorney, Rob Buck, sent a statement as well, saying:

“Tory is deeply saddened by the loss of Devin and Chandler. She greatly appreciates the continued prayers, love and support she is receiving during her difficult recovery. She would like to express her gratitude to her entire medical team, as well as Ron Courson who has worked with Tory and her physical injuries on a daily basis. Tory is disappointed that the Association and its insurers have forced her to resort to litigation to address her life-altering injuries.”

Read the full lawsuit below.

2023.07.12 Bowles v UGAA Et Al Complaint by Courtney Martinez on Scribd

Bowles is not the first to file a lawsuit in relation to January’s deadly crash. Willock’s father is suing UGAAA and several of its staff members, LeCroy’s estate, Carter, Sarchione Auto and Toppers International strip club.

Willock’s father Dave Willock and the Willock estate are seeking $30 million from the defendants in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages from Carter, according to the documents.

