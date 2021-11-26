Survivor found in coal mine accident in Russia's Siberia

DASHA LITVINOVA
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a top local official announced Friday.

Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region where the mine is located, said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia, and “he is being taken to the hospital.”

Acting Emergency Minister Alexander Chupriyan said the man found in the mine was rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin who had been presumed dead. “I can consider it a miracle,” Chupriyan said.

Zakovryashin was conscious when rescuers found him and has been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning of moderate severity, according to emergency officials.

The authorities had confirmed 14 fatalities on Thursday — 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Six more bodies were recovered on Friday morning, and 31 people remain missing.

Gov. Tsivilyov said finding other survivors at this point was highly unlikely.

Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes on Thursday, rescuers were forced to halt the search because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. A total of 239 people were rescued from the mine; 63 of them, as of Friday morning, have sought medical assistance, according to Kemerovo officials.

Authorities have put the death toll at 52 on Thursday evening, saying that there was no chance of finding any more survivors. Rescuing a survivor on Friday morning brings that down to 51.

It appears to be the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010, when two methane explosions and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them potentially unsafe. Media reports say the Listvyazhnaya mine wasn't among them, however in 2004 a methane explosion in the mine killed 13 people.

Russia's top independent news site, Meduza, reported that this year authorities suspended the work of certain sections of the mine nine times

inspections of the mine carried out in April found over 100 violations, including breaches of fire safety rules.

Law enforcement officials also said Friday that miners had complained about the high level of methane in the mine.

Regional officials have declared three days of mourning. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire over violations of safety regulations that led to deaths. It said the mine director and two senior managers were detained.

One more criminal probe was launched Friday into the alleged negligence of state officials that inspected the mine earlier this month.

Law enforcement officials have said

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia arrests safety inspectors after deadly Siberian mining disaster

    Police in Siberia said on Friday they had arrested two state safety inspectors suspected of criminal negligence leading to loss of life as Russia's coal mining heartland mourned one of its worst disasters since Soviet times. A gas leak in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region killed 52 people on Thursday, the Emergencies Ministry confirmed on Friday, including six rescuers who were sent down to try to bring out dozens of men stuck deep underground. The Investigative Committee, a body that probes serious crimes, said the detained inspectors had issued a safety certificate for the mine in November but had not actually checked the facility.

  • Thanksgiving travel rush returns: Airport screenings reach pandemic high

    Airports are busy again, and air travel is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels.

  • The mental health establishment is failing trans kids

    At 13, Patricia told her parents she was a transgender boy. She had never experienced any gender dysphoria - distress at a disconnect between gender identity and the sex assigned at birth - she said. But a year earlier, she'd been sexually assaulted by an older girl. Soon after this trauma, she met another older girl who used they/them pronouns and introduced her to drugs, violent pornography and the notion of dissociation from her body. Her lingering psychic wounds, coinciding with a raft of ne

  • The Smallest COVID Threats Get Their Shields

    When the pandemic came for Georgia, Lauren Rymer had to make a snap choice: her mother’s safety or what she believed was best for her young child. She locked down her family for the better part of last year, living with her mother, Sharon Mooneyhan, who has multiple sclerosis, and protecting her by keeping her son Jack, 5, out of kindergarten to avoid routine household exposure to COVID. “I didn’t want my mom to miss out on being with her only grandchild,” Rymer said. So school was scrapped for

  • Pentagon creates new group to monitor and 'mitigate' threat from UFOs

    The Department of Defense is creating a new body to handle investigations of sightings of "unidentified aerial phenomena," in restricted airspace.

  • Russian coal mine blast kills at least 52 people

    A methane gas leak and explosion at a Siberian coal mine killed at least 52 people on Thursday, including six rescuers, Russian officials said.The big picture: Russia's worst mining disaster in more than a decade occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region after gas filled a ventilation shaft, suffocating workers there, per the New York Times. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement it has op

  • Democratic allies press the White House to focus more - and say more - on inflation worries

    NANTUCKET, Mass. - The Biden administration has taken pains in recent days to show it is working to ease the pain of inflation for Americans. "Moms and dads are worried, asking, 'Will there be enough food we can afford to buy for the holidays? Will we be able to get Christmas presents to the kids on time? And if so, will they cost me an arm and a leg?'" President Biden said in a Tuesday speech on the economy, in which he made a point of highlighting his administration's successes boosting the ec

  • Enes Kanter and the tangled web of the NBA, Nike, their biggest stars and China

    Enes Kanter's sneakers protests have highlighted how the NBA, Nike and China are tangled in a web of billion-dollar deals amid accusations of human rights abuses in China.

  • Sideline spat in Raiders-Cowboys leads to two ejections and a ref with bloodied chin

    There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.

  • LeBron James calls suspension for bloodying Isaiah Stewart's face 'some bulls***'

    James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.

  • 'Those bells are really annoying:' Everything Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss Egg Bowl win

    Lane Kiffin talked about emotion, the joys of winning and his distaste for cowbells after his Rebels win in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night.

  • Famous green-eyed Afghan girl evacuates to Italy

    National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

  • Second group of Iraqis return after failed Europe gamble

    Defeated but somewhat relieved, a second group of Iraqis on Friday returned home to northern Iraq after a failed quest to reach the European Union, citing maltreatment and abuse suffered at the hands of Belarusian authorities. Over 570 people returned on two flights that landed in Irbil International Airport after 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. respectively in Iraq's northern Kurdish-run region, according to Lawk Ghafuri, spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government. Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region has been shaken by a migrant crisis resulting from thousands of people from around the Middle East — a disproportionate number of them Iraqis — trying to cross into the EU through a backdoor opened by non-EU member Belarus.

  • Where Afghanistan's New Taliban Leaders Went to School

    AKORA KHATTAK, Pakistan — The Taliban have seized Afghanistan, and this school could not be prouder. Darul Uloom Haqqania madrassa, one of Pakistan’s largest and oldest seminaries, has educated more Taliban leaders than any school in the world. Now its alumni hold key positions in Afghanistan. The school’s critics call it a university of jihad and blame it for helping to sow violence across the region for decades. And they worry that extremist madrassas and the Islamist parties linked to them co

  • Prices are up to 55% off at the Sur La Table Black Friday sale — shop Le Creuset, Staub, Cuisinart and more, starting at just $12.96

    These are the biggest discounts you don't want to miss.

  • Being grateful for the little things makes all the difference

    Sometimes I overlook the small moments that enrich our lives. For me, those moments often revolve around our beloved dog, Radar.

  • NRC finds five safety violations at Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station

    The NRC apparently found five safety violations at the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station near Oak Harbor.

  • Banana Peel Fertilizer: Does it Really Work? Here’s What You Should Know

    Everybody loves money-saving DIY ideas, especially if it repurposes something that’s ordinarily trash. So, the idea to use banana peels as fertilizer seems, well, rather appealing (you knew we had to go there)....

  • 5 potential replacements for Alabama OC if Bill O’Brien leaves

    If Bill O'Brien departs from the program, who might the Crimson Tide look to hire?

  • Hogs O-line coach up for Broyles Award

    Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy up for best assistant in the country in his first year coaching the unit.