A Survivor of Georgia Shooting Spree Called His Wife: 'I've Been Shot! Please Come'

A man walks past the Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Edgar Sandoval
For years, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz had walked past Young’s Asian Massage parlor outside Atlanta on his way to a money exchange business next door. On Tuesday afternoon, he was steps away when he encountered a gunman. Moments later, he desperately reached for his cellphone.

“I’ve been shot!” Hernandez-Ortiz told his wife, she later recalled. “Please come.”

He choked on the other end and the call dropped, his wife, Flor Gonzalez, said.

Hernandez-Ortiz survived a horrific shooting spree after a gunman targeted three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Eight people died, authorities said, including six of Asian descent, stoking fears of a rising tide of hate crimes.

Gonzalez, 27, recalled the phone conversation with her husband on Wednesday after visiting her husband at a hospital. She said she did not believe he was an intended target of the gunman.

Gonzalez said she rushed to the hospital on Tuesday and was unable to see her husband until after midnight. Doctors told her that he had been wounded in his forehead, throat, lungs and stomach. He underwent surgery Tuesday night.

“Doctors told me he had been very lucky, but that he was still very grave,” she said. “He was lucky that the bullet didn’t penetrate his brain.”

Gonzalez said she whispered words of encouragement and reminded her husband that next week the couple had been planning to celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday.

“I pleaded with him to keep fighting and that he has a family,” she said. “He loves his daughter a lot. He’s always been a dedicated father, very loving.”

She said she felt his body jump, as if trying to respond to her. “He heard me,” she added. “I told him that we love him and to keep fighting.”

Hernandez-Ortiz, who goes by Alex, moved to Georgia from Guatemala more than 10 years ago, his wife said, and worked as a mechanic. They had been married just as long.

On Wednesday afternoon, a doctor called to tell Gonzalez that when her husband was asked to press the doctor’s hand, he did so, giving a sign that he is alert and will eventually recover.

“He’s still alive, he’s fighting for his life,” she said. “But the doctors told me that he will have a long recovery after he leaves the hospital.”

“Many others died,” she said holding back tears, “and my heart breaks for them. Whoever did this is not human.”

