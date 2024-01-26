'A survivor once again': Pekin teen and HOI pageant queen doesn't let cancer slow her down

Ava and Kari Leitze are pictured the Heart of Illinois Fair where Ava was crowned queen last summer.

PEKIN – Many months into a grueling cancer treatment, Ava Leitze and her mother, Kari, couldn’t turn down the chance for a short vacation.

The Pekin residents hopped into their car and drove from Memphis, where Ava is receiving treatment, to Springfield, Ill., so Ava could compete in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant January 11-14.

“We didn’t exactly ask permission — we asked for forgiveness," said Kari Leitze. “Ava has been a little depressed being here – everything is great, her labs are great – but there is nothing to do here for a girl who is 18. So I said, ‘you know what? If everything looks good, if your labs come back and your weight is good and your appetite is good, we’ll just go.’ We made the game time decision that day.”

Ava was eligible to compete in the pageant because she had been crowned queen of the Heart of Illinois Fair in July, a month before learning that her cancer, which had been in remission for three years, had returned.

“It was really shocking to find out I relapsed because I really was feeling OK," said Ava Leitze. “I thought I was done with it."

Ava Leitze is being treated for AML at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Diagnosis and remission

Ava Leitze was 14 years old in July 2020 when she was diagnosed with high risk acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive blood cancer. The first symptom was bruising, which the family initially attributed to Ava’s active lifestyle – she rode horses and competed in barrel racing competitions.

“She was a typical 14-year-old girl, and over the course of maybe a month or two months, we started to see a decline – not eating as much and sleeping more,” said her mother. “At first, we thought she was just tired. About a week before I took her in, she spiked a high fever and I said, ‘we’re going in today. The fever, then the tiredness, there’s got to be something there.’ I thought it was going to be anemia.”

Everyone was shocked by the diagnosis.

“They came back and said ‘this is wild in a 14-year-old girl, but she has high risk AML,’" said Kari Leitze.

High risk AML is more common in older men than young women. Ava Leitze immediately began treatment at OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois and then transferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

“When we got to Memphis they were like, ‘yeah, we see a lot of AML – we don’t often see it in girls, but we know how to treat it,’” said Kari Leitze.

Ava Leitze got a bone marrow transplant from her younger sister, Harper, who was 7 at the time. It was a perfect match, and Ava Leitze went into remission shortly after.

This time around, Ava Leitze got bone marrow from her mother, who was also a good match. Treatment is going well, but Ava is required to stay in Memphis for 100 days after the transplant. When she started feeling better, Ava Leitze started thinking about the upcoming pageant.

Ava Leitze talks about her cancer journey while competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant Jan. 13.

A standing ovation

“I wanted to go so badly,” Ava said. “All the queens always talk about how much fun it is and how it’s almost like your favorite weekend of the year... It was something I was looking forward to for so long, and then, lucky for me, the timing worked out and I was in remission, and I was recovering, and I was feeling up to going. So it was like, ‘I’m not taking no for an answer – we have to go now.’”

Kari Leitze was a willing participant.

“She turned 18 in the hospital – think about that, how taxing that is mentally on an adult, let alone a 17-year-old girl who is getting ready to go off to college. She had all these plans,” said Kari Leitze. "So little things, like bringing her back to Illinois for the weekend to make her happy, I will do that.”

They drove to Springfield and checked into the pageant the morning of Jan. 11.

Part of the competition is a one-minute speech. Ava Leitze had spoken about her post cancer journey during the Heart of Illinois Fair competition, but circumstances compelled her to do a rewrite.

“I had to change it up, so I wrote about what I was going through at the moment," said Ava Leitz. "With me being a barrel racer – the Illinois County Fair pageant is really based on agriculture - I tied in the barrel racing and related it with my cancer journey.”

Standing on the stage at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield on Jan. 13, Ava Leitze delivered her one-minute speech.

“Barrel number one, my first time fighting cancer. This turn is tough, but I complete it. Now I’m in remission,” she said. “Barrel number two, relapse. This turn is even harder, but I can hear my family and my medical team cheering me on to keep fighting and push forward. I stand here tonight, cancer free, a champion, a survivor once again.”

Ava Leitze didn’t win the pageant, but she did receive the communication skills award when winners were announced the evening of Jan. 14. She also got immediate accolades from the audience after finishing her speech.

“I got a standing ovation for the first time in pageant history.”

