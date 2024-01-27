Survivor shares cardiovascular health story
Survivor shares cardiovascular health story
Survivor shares cardiovascular health story
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
Experts break down the facts about popular TikTok cures for colds.
Southwest is the latest airline to stock naloxone, sold over the counter as Narcan.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Company shared the first image of its lander on the lunar surface, revealing that the spacecraft touched down on the moon upside-down. It’s a remarkable recovery for the spacecraft, which experienced an “abnormality in the main engine” that affected the landing orientation when it was just 50 meters above the lunar surface, JAXA said in an update Thursday. Despite this abnormality — which resulted in the spacecraft’s solar panels being unable to charge, because they are not oriented properly with the sun — the country nevertheless became the fifth nation ever to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Honda's new all-electric 2024 Prologue will start under $50,000 and offer class-leading range when it arrives in U.S. showrooms this March.
This week Becca and Dom are joined by Ben Goodwin, the co-founder and CEO of Olipop, a soda startup making low-sugar pop with probiotics. Goodwin talked about his foray into the soda space after working in kombucha and discovering the positive impacts of paying attention to microbiome health. How he balances being a CEO and still formulating all the new Olipop flavors himself.
Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced their collaboration to bring Dungeons & Dragons to virtual reality. The decades-old tabletop role-playing game has become increasingly popular over the last several years, in large part due to third-party content creators like Critical Role and Dimension 20, in which ensemble casts play D&D to create a compelling story for an audience. The franchise also made a splash this year with a Hollywood film and the hugely successful Baldur’s Gate 3, a video game that licenses Dungeons & Dragons IP.
Twitch is introducing a new tier to its premium revenue share program — currently known as the "Partner Plus Program" — that would grant a 60/40 revenue split and has lower qualification requirements than the existing tier, expanding access to smaller creators. Under the existing program, Partner Plus streamers receive 70% of the first $100,000 of net subscription revenue, and then 50% of any revenue after that. In a blog post, Twitch acknowledged that the cap "limited the earnings and growth opportunities" for streamers and "served as a disincentive."
BeReal, a rising social media app that emphasizes authenticity, is making its first outreach to brands and celebrities. Starting February 6, brands and celebrities will be able to sign up as "RealBrands" or "RealPeople," and fans can watch them share behind the scenes moments from their lives that they might not share elsewhere. BeReal was designed to make social media feel less staged.
eBay is reducing its workforce by around 1,000 roles, or roughly 9 percent of its full-time employees.
In a world where healthcare access is disproportionately skewed by geography and income, Forta Health raised a substantial round of funding to level the playing field a bit. The company says it is aiming to democratize access to healthcare by utilizing artificial intelligence tools, including large language models, to empower caregivers and enhance clinical treatments. Its approach is not only making strides in healthcare provision but also narrowing the healthcare accessibility gap in geographical regions where physician outreach is inadequate.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition pick is still available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.
Check out Anna’s story on the future of edtech in emerging markets as well as the opportunities that AI can bring. Rypplzz’ deck has nine slides, yet not a lot of information you’d expect, writes resident pitch expert Haje Kamps.
The U.S. government sanctioned a Russian national for allegedly playing a “pivotal role” in the ransomware attack against Australian health insurance giant Medibank that exposed the sensitive information of almost 10 million patients. Thirty-three-year-old Alexander Ermakov, who has also been sanctioned in Australia and the United Kingdom, stands accused of infiltrating Medibank’s network in October 2022 to steal personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive health data linked to approximately 9.7 million customers. This data, which was published on the dark web after Medibank refused to pay the hackers’ $10 million ransom demand, included customers’ names, birth dates, passport numbers, information on medical claims, and sensitive files related to abortions and alcohol-related illnesses.