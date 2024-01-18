Survivor speaks on awareness as organizations work to prevent trafficking ahead of Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas counts down to Super Bowl LVlll, police and local organizations are working hard to stop local children and teenagers from becoming victims of sex trafficking.

8 News Now spoke with a trafficking survivor who now works as an advocate in Southern Nevada.

“Even the healing journey has been very difficult,” Chelsea Hutton said.

Hutton shared the horror she experienced in the world of sex trafficking.

“Physical violence, actually restraining me,” she said of her trafficker. “Times I would get away he would come and find me.”

She said she was lured in when she was just 19 years old, then barely escaped with her life five years later.

“I didn’t think I was going to walk away from that,” she said, recalling a time her trafficker tracked her down. “I thought I was going to die that day.”

Millions around the world become victims every day. According to the U.S. Department of State, an estimated 27.6 million people are victimized at any given time.

The risk is even higher before major events take place in cities like Las Vegas.

“You want to get ahead of it before it starts,” Margarita Edwards, Executive Director of Nevada Child Seekers said. “Predators are out there.”

Edwards told 8 News Now her team is kicking into high gear in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

“I want to find our kids before the big event happens,” she explained. “Before they are exploited, before the predators get their hands on them.”

The organization’s goal is to find children and teenagers who are missing or already living on the street because Edwards said that is when they are most vulnerable.

“If you come here and plan on hurting our kids, we’re going to find you,” she said, speaking to potential predators. “We are going to make sure our kids are safe.”

It’s a strong message from those determined to make a difference one person at a time.

“Even if it is just one person who can hear me and feel seen,” Hutton concluded of sharing her story. “And feel like they are not alone.”

Nevada Child Seekers is holding its three-day City Search to locate missing children on February 1, 2, and 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 4425 W. Tropicana Avenue.

For more information, call 702-458-7009.

Metro Police is also partnering with the NFL to crack down on trafficking ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Officers arrested more than 70 people and identified 200 victims in a sex trafficking ring during the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

If you are a victim of trafficking or know anyone else who needs help, call the National Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or visit this website.

