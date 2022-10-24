Survivor spotlight: ‘Breast cancer has no concern with timing,’ says woman celebrating five years as a breast cancer survivor

BALTIMORE — Michele Kimery, a wife, mother of two adult sons and grandmother of two grandsons, recently reflected on the lessons she’s learned from her battle with breast cancer.

Kimery, a business services specialist at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, is celebrating five years as a breast cancer survivor.

Kimery was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, a less common and aggressive form of breast cancer, at age 47 in August 2017, two weeks before her oldest son’s wedding.

“Breast cancer has no concern with timing,” Kimery said.

Her cancer was diagnosed after a routine mammogram and diagnostic ultrasound that showed concern, she said. She did not have any symptoms for six months before her diagnosis, other than some breast tenderness, which made waiting for the results difficult, she said.

“One of the hardest parts of the journey was waiting for the biopsy results to return,” Kimery said. “I was hoping for the best but also preparing for difficult news to be shared, which I did receive from my doctor via a phone call while I was at work.”

The two weeks after her diagnosis were packed with doctors’ appointments and routine testing to determine her treatment plan, which would consist of eight chemotherapy treatments with several of the strongest chemo drugs available, she said. Her treatments started in August 2017 and ended the following January, she said.

She was fortunate to have what is called a complete response to chemo, which made for a better long-term prognosis, she said. Chemo was followed up in February 2018 with a single mastectomy and then reconstructive surgery at the end of 2018, she said.

For several years after diagnosis and treatment, she dealt with some long-lasting side effects, such as diminished energy levels, thinking and memory problems, anxiety about a recurrence of cancer and survivor’s remorse, she said.

Now, she has appointments every three months with three types of doctors — an oncologist, a surgeon and a plastic surgeon. She said her journey battling cancer has taught her to enjoy life and avoid unnecessary stress.

“When you receive a cancer diagnosis, all the ‘small stuff’ that we stress about in life immediately melts away,” Kimery said. “Your focus on what is most important in life becomes crystal clear, as you now face your mortality.”

She also learned how to use the love from her friends and family as a source of strength.

“After making the decision about being open and going public about my diagnosis with my family, friends and colleagues at my workplace, I learned that the love, kindness and generosity of those in my life would give me the strength and determination to walk through a very challenging and difficult journey,” Kimery said.

Kimery has gotten deeper into her faith as a Christian. She has learned to look at cancer as a chapter in her life that she can use to support others, she said.

“You’ll have your own battle scars, just as I do,” Kimery said. “Will life be exactly the way it was? Most likely not. But once the storm passes, you will find a new normal, slowly, and day by day you will heal physically and emotionally, and you may even find that you are a little stronger than what you were initially.”