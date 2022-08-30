Survivor of suspected serial killer among six people pardoned by Lujan Grisham

Aug. 30—A woman who escaped from suspected serial killer David Parker Ray — known as the Toy Box Killer — after three days in captivity in 1999 is among six people Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pardoned Monday for various crimes.

After her abduction and escape, Cynthia Jaramillo, formerly Cynthia Vigil, "dedicated her life to supporting women facing homelessness and addiction," the Governor's Office said in a news release.

Jaramillo received a pardon for convictions of drug possession and trafficking, misdemeanor battery and prostitution.

According to published reports, Ray, who posed as an undercover police officer, abducted Jaramillo from an Albuquerque parking lot. He took her to Elephant Butte, where he had a trailer he called his "toy box" where he sexually tortured women.

"Having lost both my mother and my best friend to murderers, I was determined to escape," Jaramillo wrote on her website. "When Ray left the home to go to work and [his female accomplice] was on the phone, I seized [the] opportunity to grab the key to release myself from the chain."

After an altercation with Ray's female accomplice, Cynthia Lea Hendy, Jaramillo fled the trailer naked and with a metal collar around her neck.

Ray was convicted of kidnapping and torture in 2001. He died the following year.

Hendy, who pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration, was released from prison in 2019 after serving nearly 20 years of her 36-year sentence. A report earlier this year by a CBS affiliate in Montana said Hendy had moved to that state.

After Jaramillo's escape, police found torture devices, including surgical tools and chemicals, inside Ray's trailer.

Authorities have said Ray wrote of having dozens of victims. FBI agents believe he may have killed some and buried bodies near Elephant Butte Reservoir, but no bodies have ever been found.

All six people pardoned Monday were convicted of nonviolent offenses, with the exception of one charge of resisting arrest.

"The forgiven offenses committed by the individuals include fraud, larceny, burglary, drug possession and distribution, and failure to disclose facts to obtain public assistance, among others," a news release states. "All of the offenses were at least a decade old, most dating back several decades."

The governor's pardons restore certain rights to the individuals who received clemency, including the rights to vote, hold public office and bear arms.

The governor has the power to grant "pardons and reprieves" under the state constitution, which states the governor's decision to pardon is "unrestrained by any consideration other than the conscience and wisdom and the sense of public duty of the governor."

The governor's pardoning power extends to all offenses committed under state law other than impeachment and treason. The governor does not have authority to pardon convictions for violations of municipal ordinances or convictions from another jurisdiction, such as those from other states and under federal law.

The governor also does not have authority to expunge or seal arrest or conviction records.

Pardon requests are filed with the Secretary of State's Office. Applications are referred for review to the state Parole Board, which provides nonbinding recommendations to the governor, the news release states.

