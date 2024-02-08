Survivor from two-vehicle crash involving a stolen deputy's vehicle remains hospitalized

The man who was seriously injured on Feb. 1 when a stolen deputy's sport utility vehicle slammed into the vehicle in which he was riding remains hospitalized.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 74-year-old Russell Middleton of Silver Springs is in critical condition at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Middleton's brother, Earl Middleton of South Carolina, was killed in the wreck. So was the third person in the vehicle, identified so far only as a woman. FHP officials said her family has not yet been notified. The woman, 72, who was from South Carolina, was a friend of the Middletons.

The road is blocked on Feb. 1 after a deadly vehicle crash involving a stolen Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The third person killed in the crash, Kendra Dalyn Boone, 33, of Silver Springs, had stolen a deputy's patrol SUV from a store parking lot off East State Road 40.

Deputies pursued the stolen SUV, which eventually struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck head-on. The pickup was occupied by the Middletons and the woman.

A convicted felon, Boone had been released from prison in October.

