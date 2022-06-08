Survivor of Uvalde massacre tells how she used blood of dead classmate to play dead

In video testimony submitted to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, fourth grader Miah Cerrillo tells how she used the blood of her classmate who was shot to play dead to survive the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Video Transcript

MIAH CERRILLO: [INAUDIBLE] And then she got an email. And then she went to go lock the door. And he was in the hallway. And they made eye contact.

And then she went back in the room to show us, go hide. And then we went to go hide behind the teacher's desk and behind the backpacks.

And then he shot the little window. And then he went to the other classroom. And then he went-- there's a door between our classrooms, and he went through there and shot my teacher, and told my teacher "goodnight," and shot her in the head.

And then he shot some of my classmates, and the whiteboard. When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend that was next to me. And I thought he was gonna come back to the room. So I grabbed the blood and put it all over me. And--

- What did you do then, when you put the blood on yourself?

MIAH CERRILLO: Just stayed quiet. And then I got my teacher's phone and called 911.

- What did you tell 911?

MIAH CERRILLO: I told her that we need help. And she [? said ?] the police in the classroom.

- If there was something that you want people to know about that day and about you, right, or things that you want different, what would it be?

MIAH CERRILLO: To have security.

- Do you feel safe at school? Why not?

MIAH CERRILLO: Because I don't want it to happen again.

- And you think it's going to happen again?