Survivor of Uvalde massacre tells how she used blood of dead classmate to play dead

In video testimony submitted to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, fourth grader Miah Cerrillo tells how she used the blood of her classmate who was shot to play dead to survive the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Video Transcript

MIAH CERRILLO: [INAUDIBLE] And then she got an email. And then she went to go lock the door. And he was in the hallway. And they made eye contact.

And then she went back in the room to show us, go hide. And then we went to go hide behind the teacher's desk and behind the backpacks.

And then he shot the little window. And then he went to the other classroom. And then he went-- there's a door between our classrooms, and he went through there and shot my teacher, and told my teacher "goodnight," and shot her in the head.

And then he shot some of my classmates, and the whiteboard. When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend that was next to me. And I thought he was gonna come back to the room. So I grabbed the blood and put it all over me. And--

- What did you do then, when you put the blood on yourself?

MIAH CERRILLO: Just stayed quiet. And then I got my teacher's phone and called 911.

- What did you tell 911?

MIAH CERRILLO: I told her that we need help. And she [? said ?] the police in the classroom.

- If there was something that you want people to know about that day and about you, right, or things that you want different, what would it be?

MIAH CERRILLO: To have security.

- Do you feel safe at school? Why not?

MIAH CERRILLO: Because I don't want it to happen again.

- And you think it's going to happen again?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amid gun control pressure, lawmakers hear from families, student who survived Texas school shooting

    Amid new pressure for gun control on Capitol Hill, lawmakers on Wednesday heard dramatic testimony from a fourth grader trapped in a Texas classroom for more than an hour as a gunman killed 19 of her classmates and two of her teachers. Miah Cerrillo emotionally described smearing herself with her classmate's blood and playing dead as the Uvalde rampage unfolded, recounting the horror to the House Oversight Committee in a recorded video. Cerrillo was not in the room, as planned, when the video was played.

  • Uvalde shooting survivor, 11, tells Congress: ‘I took my friend’s blood and put it all over me’ to play dead

    Witnesses from the Buffalo and Robb Elementary shootings gave emotional testimony during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the gun violence epidemic

  • Uvalde survivor Miah Cerrillo, 11, testifies to Congress about smearing classmate's blood on herself

    In prerecorded testimony, the fourth grader told a House Oversight Committee hearing on gun violence about her harrowing experience during the massacre.

  • Suspected monkeypox cases rise in California; officials expect more to come

    The number of confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases in California climbs to six. L.A. County, San Francisco officials say they expect to see more.

  • Car crashes into group of people in Berlin

    STORY: A 29-year-old man drove his car into a crowd of people in Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person.Police say his vehicle veered onto a pavement twice in a district popular with tourists and shoppers.According to Germany's Bild newspaper, the person killed was a teacher who has been with a group of her school children. They were on a street near the war-ravaged Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, one of the German capital's best-known landmarks.Police identified the driver as a German-Armenian man, whose car eventually crashed into a shop window. He was detained by bystanders and handed over to the authorities.Police said it was not yet clear whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.Thilo Cablitz is a spokesperson for Berlin Police:"To reconstruct the event we are obviously looking if this was an intentional act or a traffic accident that might have occurred due to a medical emergency. We are currently trying to clear this up which is why so many colleagues are working here right now to collect evidence to reliably determine if it's one or the other."The site was cordoned off, while rescue workers moved the injured into ambulances.Over a dozen people were injured from the crash, according to police. Six were in a life-threatening condition, and another three were seriously hurt, the fire service said.

  • Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Aug. 1

    Over the last two years, it's become clearer and clearer that the path of the COVID pandemic is anything but certain. In the first six months of 2022, the U.S. has experienced both a record high for new daily cases as well as a decline in infections so significant that officials lifted nearly every restriction. Despite cases rising rather notably in May, they're now on the decline once more—it can be a challenge to keep up. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there

  • FDA backs Novavax COVID shots as 4th U.S. option

    American adults who haven't yet gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon get another choice, as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday backed a more traditional type of shot.

  • James Corden Recaps the Queen's Jubilee

    We're back after a week off and there's much to catch up on but nothing more important than the 4-day celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. James covers it all from the Party at the Platinum concert to Paddington Bear's appearance to the drone corgi and of course Prince Louis stealing the show.

  • Titans TE Tommy Hudson carted off with injury; K Caleb Shudak also hurt

    A pair of Titans suffered injuries during the latest open session of OTAs.

  • Coins found near 'holy grail of shipwrecks'

    Coins found near 'holy grail of shipwrecks'

  • House to hear testimony from fourth grade survivor

    The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hear testimony on Wednesday from a fourth grader who survived a mass shooting just two weeks ago at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers died. Democrats hope that the stark stories from 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself in her friend’s blood…

  • Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are "credible reports" that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was part of broader Russian actions during its war in Ukraine that have hit Ukraine's ability to export its wheat crop and worsened a global food security crisis.

  • 4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

    An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot and “just stayed quiet.” Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. “I thought he would come back so I covered myself with blood,” Miah told the House panel.

  • Ukraine Army says ‘it makes no difference which Russian general is in charge at front’

    It does not matter for the Ukrainian military which Russian general is in charge at the front, spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, said at a press briefing on June 6.

  • Uvalde pediatrician to testify on the aftermath of the Texas school shooting: Part 1

    Dr. Roy Guerrero is sharing his story with Congress on Wednesday about the horrors he saw at the hospital after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

  • Chris Paul Partners With Koia To Provide Funding For HBCUs

    The Koia Protein Cinnamon Horchata will be available exclusively on Walmart.com for a limited time.

  • What we know about Cornerstone Church shooting victim Eden Montang

    Iowa State student Eden Montang died in a shooting on June 2 in the Cornerstone Church parking lot in Ames.

  • Uvalde, Buffalo shooting victims testify at gun hearing before Congress

    Survivors and family members of victims of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., testify before House members at hearing on the gun violence epidemic.

  • Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Court Stenographer Says a 'Few' Jurors Fell Asleep Throughout Trial

    "There were a few jurors who were dozing off," court reporter Judy Bellinger said of the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case

  • Stolen Massachusetts Dog Reunited with Owner 11 Years After Disappearance: 'Hard to Believe'

    "She was just overjoyed and in disbelief that I had her dog," the animal control officer who helped reunite Rex with his family said