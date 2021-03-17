Survivor: Woman with COVID-19 gives birth, gets new lungs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ED WHITE
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit woman infected with COVID-19 gave birth then underwent a double lung transplant just weeks later to save her life, doctors said Wednesday.

Two months after the transplant, Jackie Dennis, a teacher in New Boston, said she’s doing well. She and the medical team at Henry Ford Health System shared her remarkable story with 4-month-old Mia Rose in her arms.

“I feel actually pretty normal,” Dennis, 31, said. “Things are still a little hard, maybe taking too many steps, going up and down the stairs. But generally speaking I can do almost everything I want to besides picking up Mia just yet."

Dennis was 36 weeks pregnant on Nov. 20 when she went to the emergency room with a cough, headache and breathing problems. She tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors decided to induce labor a week later, and Mia was born. Dennis developed pneumonia and her lungs deteriorated to the point where a ventilator was necessary. She was subsequently placed on another special breathing device but her lungs weren't improving.

"There’s really no words you can put to it, right?” said Dennis' husband, Ricky. "Your wife’s fighting for her life, and you have a new baby at home. It was tough."

A double lung transplant was performed on Jan. 16.

“Her lungs were completely destroyed by this inflammatory response to the virus, and without transplant she would not have been able to be alive,” said Dr. Lisa Allenspach, medical director of the Henry Ford lung transplant program in Detroit.

“Her situation was probably as severe as anyone that we transplant," Allenspach said.

The doctor said the number of COVID 19-related lung transplants is low in the U.S.

“We expect that she should be able to return to work, to do things that she wants to do. ... Long-term survival is really very, very possible and likely," Allenspach said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Recommended Stories

  • American Lung Association Volunteers Advocate for Public Health and Research Funding, Quality and Affordable Healthcare

    These LUNG FORCE Heroes will ask their members of Congress to support $46.1 billion in funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), $10 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, adequate and accessible healthcare.

  • Houston mother speaks out after baby shot in head by police

    Daisha Smalls said she has not received an apology from the department after her one-year-old son Legend was shot. A police officer in Houston shot a one-year-old in the head in pursuit of a suspect and now the mother speaks out about the incident. Daisha Smalls and her infant son Legend were parked when a man crashed into the parking lot and entered her vehicle by force.

  • 'Amityville Horror' killer dies in prison at 69

    Ronald DeFeo slaughtered his parents and four siblings at their home on suburban Long Island in a crime that later inspired a book and movies.

  • Ron Johnson reacts to criticism of his comments on Capitol Hill attack

    Wisconsin Republican says 'the left is happy to play the race card whenever they can' on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • Kate Hudson gushes over her 'Pa' Kurt Russell in message for his 70th birthday

    Along with the picture, she wrote an "insta love letter" to the "wild man" she considers her father.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Police display bizarre sympathy for Atlanta massage parlor mass shooter

    A man named Robert Aaron Long has apparently confessed to carrying out a mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors, six of them Asian women. The identity of the victims naturally led to speculation that there was a racial motivation for the murders. But in a press conference Wednesday, Cherokee County sheriff's captain Jay Baker tried to downplay that possibility. He repeated Long's claim that the murder spree "was not racially motivated," and instead that it was about his supposed sex addiction. He "sees these locations as … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker said. Sounding almost like a defense attorney, Baker also said Long "understood the gravity of it … yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did." Setting aside the bizarrely sympathetic comments about a confessed mass murderer, this argument is not plausible. Though we don't yet have all the facts here, there is an extensive literature on how racist prejudice can fuel unhealthy sexual fetishes and violence (by, for instance, instilling a belief that women of Asian descent are naturally submissive, possibly leading to violence when advances are rejected). Driving for dozens of miles to commit mass murder at three different specifically Asian massage parlors to somehow exact vengeance for a purported sex addiction is not evidence against a racist motive; it is evidence in favor of one. Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified Baker as an Atlanta Police captain. We regret the error. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachSperm whales shared information on how to avoid human attacks in the 19th century, study suggests

  • Kaia Rolle was arrested at school when she was 6. Nearly two years later, she still 'has to bring herself out of despair.'

    Kaia Rolle had to stand on a step stool to take a mugshot when she was 6. She has lingering symptoms of post-traumatic stress from that day in 2019.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.

  • 2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

    Authorities sought Wednesday to identify the bodies of two people killed in a huge fireworks explosion in a Southern California neighborhood, saying they have not yet determined if the victims are two cousins reported missing since the blast. Tuesday's explosion left a vast debris field scattered over the inland neighborhood in Ontario, California, and bomb teams were sent in to defuse any unexploded fireworks and make the area safe for the return of evacuated residents. Reported missing are cousins Alex Paez, 38, and Ceasar Paez, 20.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • ‘Behave like grown-ups’: Conservative rebellion boils over in House

    If GOP lawmakers refuse to relent in their delay tactics, it would mean a slog of votes on mundane issues.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.

  • Dick Hoyt, who pushed son in multiple Boston Marathons, dies

    Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died, a member of the family said Wednesday. Dick passed away quietly in his sleep at his Holland, Massachusetts, home on Wednesday morning, Russ Hoyt, another of his son's, told The Associated Press. “He had an ongoing heart condition that he had been struggling with for years and it just got the better of him," Russ Hoyt said.

  • Piers Morgan's outburst about Meghan on Good Morning Britain is Ofcom's most complained about TV moment

    Piers Morgan's on-air comments about the Duchess of Sussex on ITV's Good Morning Britain has become Ofcom's most complained about moment in TV history. The broadcasting watchdog has released figures that show more than 57,000 people, including the Duchess of Sussex herself, lodged a complaint following Morgan's comments about Meghan and her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The number of complaints now stands at 57,121, which surpasses the previously most-protested moment in TV history when 44,500 complaints were made regarding Jade Goodey and Danielle Lloyd's treatment of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Big Brother in 2007. An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We can confirm that this issue has attracted the highest number of complaints since our reporting began." The spokesperson added that the investigation into the issue is ongoing. In response to Meghan's headline-making interview, Morgan said on-air: "I’m sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me the weather report. "The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal family I think is contemptible." The TV presenter stood down after six years on Good Morning Britain following his remarks that he did not believe what the duchess had told Oprah, which included comments Meghan made about her mental health and having suicidal thoughts. Morgan, well-known for being outspoken, had stormed off set following an on-air row about his coverage of the interview with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford, who criticised Morgan for "continuing to trash" the duchess.