For survivors of 9/11, 'it never goes away'

The Natomas Unified School District has put a teacher with Inderkum High School on paid leave and says it is taking steps to fire the teacher for actions the district described as “inappropriate” and “irresponsible.” In a more than two-page statement, superintendent Chris Evans said an investigation into an undercover video recently produced by conservative activist group Project Veritas led them to question the teacher’s methods inside the classroom. At a school board meeting, the teacher was identified as Gabriel Gipe. Several parents and community members spoke passionately about the teacher's actions Wednesday during the evening.