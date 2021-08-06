Survivors of acid attacks in Mexico unite to push for change

MARÍA VERZA and GINNETTE RIQUELME
·6 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Elisa Xolalpa has had three daughters and found a job she enjoys since a former boyfriend tried to destroy her life by tossing acid on her when she was 18. Two decades later, she is still seeking justice.

Survivors of acid attacks like Xolalpa are banding together and raising their voices in Mexico despite the country’s sky-high violence — especially toward women and staggering levels of impunity.

“I thought I was the only one,” said the 38-year-old, who grows flowers on Mexico City’s south side. “But we’re not alone anymore.”

Earlier this year, the Carmen Sánchez Foundation formed here to provide support and lobby for legal reforms for survivors of acid attacks. It has registered 29 such attacks so far, five already in 2021, but believes that is only a fraction of the real number.

Survivors want the attacks classified as attempted femicide, aid with the innumerable surgeries that follow and psychological support. They want to be seen even though their faces hurt.

“Mom, what is acid?” 9-year-old Daniela asked Xolalpa one day. For a moment Xolalpa was silent. Then she told her daughter that it was a liquid they used in the greenhouse that is dangerous. Another day Daniela left school in tears. “Some kids told me you’re ugly, Mom, and it’s not true,” Xolalpa said her daughter told her.

Xolalpa has a sweet gaze. She enjoys growing flowers in the chinampas — fertile islands interlaced by canals in the capital’s Xochimilco borough — like her ancestors did. She recognizes that one day she will have to explain to her three daughters, product of another relationship, the attack that changed her life and for a time left her wanting to die.

These days she is focused on preparing herself mentally for a new court hearing for her attacker, who was finally arrested in February. She has made three complaints to authorities and suffered constant threats from him. For now he only faces a domestic violence charge, but Xolalpa hopes that will hold him long enough to pursue an attempted femicide charge.

Her attacker’s lawyer has been dismissive. “He says I’m alright because I was able to have a family,” she said indignantly. She entered the relationship with the father of her three daughters “to feel that I could please someone despite the scars,” Xolapa said. “It was a mistake, I’m still damaged.”

Dousing someone in acid means wanting to dissolve a person physically and psychologically. It is always premeditated, according to the United Nations.

In Xolalpa’s case, she was tied to a post. The acid dissolved the ropes, but also her clothes and her body as she ran half-naked for help. She has had 40 surgeries to repair her body.

Carmen Sánchez, who started the foundation that bears her name, was eating breakfast with her mother and sisters at home in 2014 when her partner entered and threw acid on her face. He fled with a driver who was waiting outside as Sánchez’s chin melted to her chest and her cell phone dissolved in her hand.

It took years before Sánchez turned to activism.

One day in 2017, Sánchez called Gina Pontes, a Colombian survivor, whose collective “Rebuilding Faces” helps other women who have survived attacks. Pontes happened to be on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

“She told me about all her pain, she cried, she talked to me about her surgeries,” Pontes recalled. When Pontes got to the doctor, “I told Carmen, ‘Look, I’m going to strip, but we’ll keep talking, don’t worry.’”

Seeing Pontes bare her scars without any shyness shook Sánchez. She understood that trying to hide what had happened didn’t help. So while she sought justice in her case and underwent operation after operation — she’s up to 61 — she began to talk with other survivors, seek out donors, psychologists and doctors.

“From the beginning I only had two options: let myself die, something she considered many times, or look at my scars, inside and out, and understand that that was my new reality,” Sánchez told lawmakers in late July when she received a prize from Mexico’s lower congressional chamber.

Sánchez made it clear to the lawmakers that women like her face not only violence from their aggressors, but also the “indifference and impunity of the state, revictimization by the media and social and labor exclusion and discrimination.”

There are children and men among the victims of acid attacks, but 80% are women, according to The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI).

They are usually attacked by partners or former partners or people paid by them out of jealousy or revenge, according to U.N. Women, the United Nations’ gender equality entity.

ASTI documents about 1,500 acid attacks per year, but says the real number could be higher.

Acid attacks aren’t limited to any particular part of the world, certain religions or cultures, but rather to conservative institutions and “the deep economic and social inequalities of gender that exist,” said Jaf Shah, the organization’s director.

“Many attacks may not be reported,” Shah said. “If they are reported there is a chance that they could be classified under a different offense.”

Sayuri Herrera, Mexico City’s special prosecutor for femicides, said that more acid attacks are being registered in Mexico. Her office is currently reviewing older cases that were originally classified as serious injuries to see if they can be reclassified as attempted femicide like Xolalpa’s.

Only three of Mexico’s 32 states have classified acid attacks on women as attempted femicide. Violence against women in Mexico extends far beyond acid attacks making it more difficult to gain attention.

In the first half of the year, 1,879 women were murdered in Mexico and ore than 33,000 injured, according to federal government data. More than 10,000 rapes were reported and nearly 24,000 cases of domestic violence.

“They consider us their property and act under the reasoning that ‘if you’re not going to be mine, you’re not going to be anyone’s,’” Herrera said.

In June, Xolalpa and other women protested in front of the capital’s prosecutor’s office to pressure for resolution of their cases. Meanwhile, new cases keep surfacing.

Ximena Canseco, a co-founder of the Carmen Sánchez Foundation, recalled one day, July 29, when a survivor from an attack 30 years ago contacted them and they found a message asking for help on Facebook from the mother of a girl who had just had acid tossed on her from someone on a passing motorcycle. That same day, Canseco learned a 30-year-old woman who had recently shared her story had died of COVID-19.

“She never made it public, she had lost everything and was still receiving threats,” Canseco said. “We talked for an hour.”

Xolalpa said we can’t allow the violence to be normalized and that’s a message she wants to teach her daughters.

“I have to turn this pain into something else,” she said. For now, that means demanding justice and not being silent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Cycling-Heart attack survivor Braspennincx claims dream keirin gold

    As sporting comeback stories go Dutch rider Shanne Braspennincx's surprise gold medal in the women's keirin at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday is as about inspirational as they get. A dominant ride in the final of an event rooted in Japanese culture earned the 30-year-old easily the biggest win of her career -- six years after she suffered a heart attack. It put everything else that happened on day four, including a first gold of the week for track powerhouse Britain as Matt Walls dominated the omnium, sharply into perspective.

  • Mexican factory workers cross Texas border in Covid-19 vaccine outreach effort

    El Paso program administered nearly 30,000 single-dose shots to maquiladora workers and other Mexican residents in July Mexican residents rode busses across the border during a binational Covid-19 vaccination program, in Tornillo, Texas. Photograph: José Luis González/Reuters In a matter of just six minutes, a factory worker from a Mexican border city stepped off a bus in Texas last week, received the Covid-19 vaccine and was heading back home across the international bridge to Mexico. The vacci

  • Couple charged in kids' deaths face potential death penalty

    Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, saying that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that the couple exhibited such a propensity for killing that they are likely to be a continuing threat to society if they are allowed to live. In Idaho, Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are each charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

  • Customs and Border Protection will require its 60,000 agents and officers to wear body cameras on duty

    Approximately 6,000 body cameras will be deployed to agents along the southwestern and northern borders by the end of 2021.

  • Latinos twice as likely as white people to die from gunfire

    Data: Violence Policy Center; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosNearly 3,000 Latinos each year have died from gunfire in the United States over the last two decades, making them twice as likely to be shot to death than white non-Hispanics, according to a study from the Violence Policy Center.By the numbers: Almost 70,000 Latinos were killed with firearms between 1999 and 2019, 66% of them in homicides, according to the center’s data analysis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • No Work, No Food: Pandemic Deepens Global Hunger

    EAST LONDON, South Africa — Even as thousands died and millions lost their jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed South Africa last year, Thembakazi Stishi, a single mother, was able to feed her family with the steady support of her father, a mechanic at a Mercedes plant. When another COVID-19 wave hit in January, Stishi’s father was infected and died within days. She sought work, even going door to door to offer housecleaning for $10 — to no avail. For the first time, she and her children are

  • Why is the south the epicenter of anti-abortion fervor?

    The American south is home to a series of laws and regulations that have eroded Roe v. Wade, as liberal states in the Northeast have enacted laws to codify the landmark decision

  • Real Madrid Threatens CVC Investment as LaLiga Nears Approval Vote

    On the heels of Barcelona’s announcement that Lionel Messi will not remain with the club, Spanish-league rival Real Madrid is considering legal action to stop a pending multi-billion dollar deal between LaLiga and private equity giant CVC Capital Partners. Under the arrangement, which LaLiga’s executive committee unanimously approved on Thursday but still must be approved […]

  • Humane, orderly? Border photos show human disaster amid overflowing toilets

    The crush of 210,000 illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in July (the second-highest in history) has led to a human disaster at multiple crossing points, according to photos provided by the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Biden administration offers temporary "safe haven" for Hong Kongers in U.S.

    President Joe Biden on Thursday directed the Department of Homeland Security to defer the removal of Hong Kong residents currently in the U.S. for 18 months, offering a "safe haven" to those who fear returning home. Why it matters: The move, which could potentially extend the stay of thousands of Hong Kongers in the U.S., is the latest step the Biden administration has taken in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the semi-autonomous territory. Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll

    The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names in guns, including: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.; Beretta U.S.A. Corp.; Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, and Glock Inc. Another defendant is Interstate Arms, a Boston-area wholesaler that sells guns from all but one of the named manufacturers to dealers around the U.S.

  • Mr. Corman is the perfect comeback vehicle for Joseph Gordon-Levitt

    The first episode of Mr. Corman—a new Apple TV+ series created, written, and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt—is all about what a drag its eponymous lead character is. Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt) is anxious, awkward around his public-school students, and unable to see the joy in the world around him. Luckily, that’s just the setup for the show to demonstrate how wrong he is.

  • How US intelligence has helped cartels kill thousands in Mexico

    "When you work with or in Mexico you have to be very careful with the information you are sharing," a former DEA official told Insider.

  • Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

    Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks the previous day from Lebanon by launching rare airstrikes on its northern neighbor, the army and Lebanese officials said. A statement from the Israeli military said jets struck the launch sites from which the rockets were fired, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The military blamed the state of Lebanon for the shelling and warned “against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty.”

  • Defense queries widow of murder victim about affair comment

    The wife of one of four people killed in an attack at a North Dakota property management firm testified in the murder trial Thursday that comments she made to police about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest. Chad Isaak, of Washburn, is on trial in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and his employees 42-year-old Adam Fuehrer, 50-year-old Bill Cobb and 45-year-old Lois Cobb. A defense attorney said during opening statements that police overlooked numerous people as suspects and mentioned the ex-husband of a woman who allegedly had an affair with Robert Fakler.

  • Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag

    A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.

  • An Astrologer Breaks Down Aquarius' Romantic Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign

    Few signs can keep up with this air sign's free-spirited nature.

  • Historic Moment as US Air Force Jets Land on Michigan Highway in Training Exercise

    Aircraft from the US Air Force and Michigan Air National Guard trained on a highway near Alpena, Michigan, on August 5, marking the first time modern military aircraft had intentionally landed on a civilian road on US soil.Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two C-146 Wolfhounds took part in the training exercise, which involved the aircraft taking off and landing from the closed stretch of highway.In this footage, Lt Col Brian Wyrzykowski, the commander of the exercise, said it “represents a new capability…for the United States military. Our adversaries have advanced weapon systems and advanced technology that they can immediately put our forces and our bases and our personnel at risk…we need to be able to operate from austere, unpredictable locations.” Credit: U.S. Air National Guard via Storyful

  • The larger target of anti-critical race theory bills may be public education itself

    The larger target of anti-critical race theory bills may be public education itself

  • News Anchor Jovita Moore Reveals ‘Unusual Headache’ Led to Brain Cancer Diagnosis

    The 53-year-old was diagnosed with glioblastoma and underwent brain surgery in April.