Survivors of Brussels suicide attacks seek closure at trial

1
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·4 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Jaana Mettala was six months pregnant and on her way to work when the bomb exploded in the heart of Brussels' European Union quarter. She suffered severe burns, but Mettala and her baby survived — 32 other people did not.

It's now more than six years since the deadliest peacetime attacks on Belgian soil. And Mettala yearns for closure as the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and an underground metro station starts in earnest Monday.

“I hope that the trial ends with a fair result and we can put this behind us," Mettala said. “Even if there are after-effects that we will keep forever."

She is going to testify at the trial — which will be the biggest in Belgium’s judicial history with hundreds of plaintiffs. It is expected to last between six and nine months.

The 10 defendants face charges including murder, attempted murder and membership, or participation in the acts of a terrorist group, over the morning rush hour attacks at Belgium’s main airport and on the central commuter line on March, 22, 2016.

If convicted, some of them could face up to 30 years in prison.

Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam — the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who in 2015 struck the Bataclan theater in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole over the atrocities in the French capital.

He will be joined in the dock by his childhood friend, Mohamed Abrini, who walked away from Brussels’ Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.

Abrini has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 22 years for charges including complicity to terrorist murder in the Paris attacks trial.

Oussama Atar, who has been identified as a possible organizer of the deadly attacks on both Paris and Brussels, will be tried in absentia. He is believed to have died in the Islamic State’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Mettala hopes that facing most of the accused will help her leave behind the anguish.

“It's a step on the path toward another kind of serenity," she said. “It will be very, very hard. But I'm not someone trying to avoid difficulty. Because you need confrontation to get stronger."

In addition to the 32 people who died in Brussels, some 900 were hurt or suffered mental trauma.

Frederic — who asked to be identified only by his first name — was in the metro when the bomb went off. He said he was only slightly injured in the leg. But what he saw that day in the carriage where the device exploded keeps haunting him.

“I’ll skip the macabre details," he said. “These are the details that remain and that are hard to get rid of. This trial will be for me the possibility to heal, to go through the grief process."

When the bomb went off at the Maelbeek station at 9:11 a.m., Mettala was on the platform. She was badly hurt but did not lose consciousness. She sustained serious burn injuries to her face, legs and hands and was taken to the emergency room of a Brussels hospital where she was prepared for urgent surgery.

She only woke up a couple of days later. Mettala was then transferred to a intensive care unit in another hospital in the nearby town of Louvain.

“That’s when I realized that I could have died,” she recalled. "I did not think about it when (the attack) happened. I only thought about the baby in my belly. I did not think about my injuries, I was only focused on reaching the hospital to find out whether the baby was doing fine.”

She and her newborn daughter were released from the hospital four months later.

“She is 6 1/2 years old now. She is healthy." Mettala said. “She knows I was injured when she was in my belly. And I always told her it's she who gave me the strength."

The trial at NATO’s former headquarters was initially expected to start in October but was pushed back to allow sufficient time to replace individual glass boxes where the defendants were expected to sit. After defense lawyers argued that they could not consult with their clients and that the boxes make them look like animals in a cage, they have been replaced by one large cubicle shared by the defendants.

The new set-up has been welcomed by lawyers with Life4Brussels, a group supporting victims.

“The defendants were talking to each other (during the jury selection), it's not a bad thing since it is extremely important for the victims that they are in good condition to explain, to address the court, and answer questions," said Maryse Alié, a lawyer working with the group.

Because of the delay, the trial now coincides with the beginning of the festive season.

“When you have young children, there is a paradox between the ordeal of this trial and the end of year celebrations" Mettala said. “It’s a bit unfortunate that this is happening right now, in the pre-holiday season."

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to spend more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) to expand its Puurs, Belgium, manufacturing site, matching the investment at its Dublin, Ireland, plant announced on Thursday. In Belgium, some projects related to the investment announced on Friday are already underway, with others planned to begin early next year, Pfizer said in a press release.

  • Facebook Parent Meta's Latest Gameplan to Boost Metaverse

    After Meta Platforms (META) famously riled up U.S. regulators with Facebook’s abortive stablecoin initiative in 2019, the company is back with an effort to influence digital policy for the metaverse. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for Meta's metaverse ambitions and future regulation.

  • Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

    The U.S. and the EU have so far sought to be conciliatory about the bill, saying last week they would seek to tackle the bloc's concerns about the package, known as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. EU members worry the $430 billion bill, with generous tax breaks for U.S. companies, may disadvantage European companies from car manufacturers to makers of green technology. Officials from both sides are due to address the issue at a meeting next week, but Bernd Lange, the chair of EU parliament's trade committee, said he no longer expects a negotiated solution as only small changes could still be agreed through talks.

  • Yonkers mourns 'a great friend and a great cop;' police say teen driver was unlicensed

    Sgt. Frank Guadalino, a supervisor in the Yonkers police Traffic Unit was remembered as a "cop's cop" who was nine months from retirement.

  • Ukraine bans religious organizations with links to Russia

    Ukraine on Friday banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense Council decision to impose personal sanctions against representatives of religious organizations associated with Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

  • Fears compete with 'freedom' calls at China protests

    STORY: "Down with the Chinese communist party! Down with Xi Jinping!" These were normally unspeakable words recently chanted by demonstrators in Shanghai at a protest against strict COVID restrictions, one of the many such eruptions that have taken global headlines.But other protesters were quick to rebuke these kind of chants. One lead protesters in Beijing told the crowd not to get too riled up. It highlights the difficulties of gauging the mood at these protests, where every demonstrator knows cameras are on them - in a country where space for dissent is very narrow."We don't want to oppose any party, we don't care what it is, but we want to live."These are scenes repeated across the country, according to social media posts and witness accounts. John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at South Korea's Yonsei University says there are all kinds of hidden disagreements that are latent within Chinese society."It’s a state-controlled media that’s always supposed to reinforce one line and one message. So, we actually, over the weekend, got a taste of where some of the disagreements, differences of opinion might exist within the Chinese society if it could speak openly.”Protesters fed-up with Xi's zero-COVID policy pushed the boundaries by speaking for change in a country where a space for dissent has narrowed dramatically under President Xi Jinping's increasingly authoritarian rule. One word that cropped up time and again in the protests was "Ziyou", which means freedom. It can be interpreted as a demand for release from COVID curbs or a call for political freedom, and thus a challenge to the leadership. Analysts say Xi has championed the zero-COVID policy, so even focused criticism of just the COVID curbs is also criticism of his leadership. People sought to protect themselves during these protests by criticizing a policy and its impact, but not the leader and the government behind it, at least not directly. Demonstrators also stressed that no "foreign forces" or "organizations" were behind them and they had turned out spontaneously, according to a Reuters witness. China blamed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 in part on foreign meddling. The government has announced the easing of COVID restricts this week but it is unclear if the easing of it will take the fire out of the frustrations. "These are demonstrations in affluent areas in the core cities of the country, in the capital Beijing, in the commercial center, Shanghai, in sophisticated cities like Hangzhou and Chengdu. And if they hit hard right now on these groups, they’re just going to cut deeper into a bone in the society that I think even this all-powerful surveillance state is hesitant to do.”

  • Medvedchuk's superyacht to be sold at auction, money to go to Ukraine

    The “Royal Romance,” a luxury yacht owned by Viktor Medvedchuk – a Ukrainian oligarch, suspected traitor, and associate of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – is to be sold at auction and the money returned to Ukraine, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Dec. 2.

  • The jobs report was likely distorted and there's plenty of room for the Fed to taper rate rate hikes and pause in the first quarter of 2023, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

    "The Federal Reserve will ultimately have plenty of excuse to taper down the rate hikes and pause them in the first quarter of next year."

  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 1, 2022 The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.18, expectations were $2.05. Operator: Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the TD Bank Group Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Brooke Hales. Please […]

  • Palestinians say killing caught on video was unjustified

    A makeshift sidewalk memorial with a Palestinian flag and a mourning notice paid tribute Saturday to a 22-year-old Palestinian whose death at the hands of an Israeli border police officer — four pistol shots from close range — was captured on widely shared amateur video. A day after the shooting in the occupied West Bank town of Hawara, Palestinians pushed back against Israeli police claims that Ammar Adili was shot in self defense after he attacked Israelis, including a border policeman, and resisted arrest.

  • Feral hog control: 8 years, some progress, $2.5B damage/year

    Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals with big appetites and snouts that uproot anything that smells good are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. The animals root out rows of freshly planted peanuts and corn, leaving huge ruts that must be smoothed before the field can be replanted -- weeks after the best planting time.

  • Fauci says China’s vaccines are ‘not at the level’ of Western ones, hindering Beijing’s ability to control COVID without ‘draconian’ lockdowns

    But a bigger problem for Beijing may be the number of elderly Chinese who have yet to get their booster shots.

  • House in Poland where refugees from Ukraine lived burned to the ground

    On 3 December, a house with refugees from Ukraine caught fire in the Polish village of Wszczęcie near Słupsk (Pomeranian Voivodeship). Source: Polsat news, European Pravda reports Details: There were 33 people living in an outbuilding converted for human habitation.

  • Arizona thinks ocean desalination will bring it the water it needs. It won't

    There are far cheaper and more secure options to find new water for Arizona than desalinating ocean water from the Sea of Cortez.

  • Russia coordinating Ukraine hacks with missiles, could increasingly target European allies, Microsoft warns

    Microsoft’s report comes after nearly 10 months of brutal war in Ukraine, which has seen Russia hacking Ukrainian satellite systems, energy companies and other critical infrastructure.

  • California Reparations Task Force Floats $223,000 Housing-Discrimination Payment for Black Residents

    The California Reparations Task Force projects that Black state residents could be eligible for as much as $223,200 per person.

  • Who is Tanner Horner, suspect in kidnapping, murder of Texas 7-year-old Athena Strand?

    Tanner Horner does not appear to have a prior criminal record in Tarrant or Wise counties.

  • FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say

    A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and accused of kidnapping and murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said.

  • Idaho murders: Police shed light on sixth person listed on lease at Moscow home

    University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.

  • 15-year-old Warnock campaigner shot through door by homeowner, deputies say

    Deputies said it is unclear if the shooting was politically motivated or not.