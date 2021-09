Bravo

In the clip above, Lala Kent explains her many tattoos. But, the Vanderpump Rules makeup mogul isn't the only one who has a little body art. And after seeing what her fiancé Randall Emmett is working with on his bicep, the new mama is feeling a little "shook." In a September 27 Instagram post, the former SUR hostess shared an adorable video. Holding his daughter Ocean on his knee, Randall danced with the cutie-pie, who was wearing a tie-dye beanie and a navy-blue baby gown from Give Them Lala Ba