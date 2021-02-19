Survivors, key officials share pivotal moments in UM sexual abuse controversy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kim Kozlowski, The Detroit News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 19—Robert Julian Stone walked up the stairs leading to the University of Michigan's health service building, stood in the lobby and looked down a dark corridor.

Two weeks had passed since Stone became the first man to publicly accuse the late UM Dr. Robert Anderson of sexual abuse. It was March of last year, and Stone had flown into Michigan from Palm Springs, California so he could attend a press conference and join a small group of men who were beginning to come forward and accuse Anderson of similar allegations and demanding that UM launch an investigation.

Stone hadn't been to Ann Arbor in more than 20 years. But before the press conference, he took a Lyft to UM's campus because he said it was paramount for him to return to the University Health Service building where he says Anderson assaulted him during an exam nearly 50 years earlier in 1971.

"I now have a different relationship to this building and I have a different task in front of me: closure, for myself, and for all of the other people," Stone said recently. "I can't bring closure to them but I can and have done a little bit to help them along that road."

One year ago, Stone's voice inspired several other men to come forward with similar sexual misconduct allegations against Anderson, thus beginning a process of healing, justice and reconciliation.

There are now 850 reported victims involved in legal proceedings against the university. Stone is one of several men, from a dogged UM police detective to a determined former football player, who have driven pivotal moments to show who in the university community was aware of Anderson's behavior as early as 1979 and insist on justice and reform. At least a half dozen current and former UM officials are accused of being aware of complaints about Anderson.

A year after the accusations emerged against Anderson, two lawmakers this week reintroduced legislation that would give Anderson's accusers a one-year window to file lawsuits over abuse that is now outside the statute of limitations. The bipartisan bills were introduced last year but not passed before the Legislature adjourned for the year.

"It's more important now than ever to reintroduce this legislation to stand by the survivors of Dr. Anderson, and make sure they can seek justice as they come forward with their stories," said Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township, who is introducing the package with Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit.

Anderson was director of the university's health service and team physician for the athletic department for more than three decades and is accused of preying mostly on men, including athletes, potential soldiers and pilots, along with some women. He allegedly gave unnecessary testicular and prostate exams and sometimes fondled patients or asked them to touch him while he was employed at UM from 1966 to 2003.

Anderson died in 2008. He took to his grave many explanations including what happened in 1979 when a top UM official confronted him about assaulting young men in exam rooms. Anderson worked for UM for another 24 years.

The acts that so many say Anderson committed were already being investigated when Stone made his public statements.

Tad DeLuca, a former university wrestler, had written a letter three months earlier to UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel, saying that Anderson touched him inappropriately and digitally penetrated him "too many times for it have been considered diagnostic" in the 1970s.

It was the second letter that DeLuca had written that addressed Anderson's behavior. Decades earlier, in 1975 when DeLuca was a UM student, he said he wrote a letter to head wrestling coach Bill Johannesen outlining his struggles with the team, the sport and his injuries. He also mentioned that "something is wrong with Dr. Anderson."

"Regardless of what you go in there for," wrote DeLuca, then 20, "he makes you drop your drawers and cough."

Johannesen told The News last year none of the wrestlers ever accused Anderson of misconduct.

DeLuca, now 66 and living in Gaylord, said he was inspired to write his second letter after watching hundreds of women and girls speak out about the decades of sexual abuse by former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar, now incarcerated for life.

DeLuca wasn't sure there were others who had the same experience. But he came forward because he felt like Anderson's behavior was wrong, though doubts were in the back of his mind because he remembered some saying that a scandal like the Nassar investigation could never happen at the University of Michigan.

"By golly, it did," said DeLuca, "and it changed the trajectory of many lives."

DeLuca vividly remembered when he got a phone call from UM Police Detective Mark West. It was his mother's birthday and he had to pull over because he was driving. West began asking him about what happened during Anderson's exams, and told him that there were dozens of others with similar complaints.

"I was totally shocked," DeLuca said. "I was right. They found other people. There were too many prostate exams on young men, and worse."

West opened the investigation into Anderson on Oct. 3, 2018, after he was alerted to DeLuca's letter.

DeLuca's tenacity and West's investigation began a paper trail on Anderson. But it wouldn't become public for another 16 months.

West continued his inquiry and documented interviews of former UM students and university officials. Documents outlining Anderson's employment history, medical records and complaints lodged at the state were included in his 91-page police report in September 2019.

Stone asked for a copy of his report a few months later, but a UM records official told him that complaints from him and several other accusers were under review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

A former journalist, Stone feared that the accusations against Anderson would be under review indefinitely, and never become public.

So Stone shared his story with The Detroit News — and created a firestorm.

On the same day that Stone's accusation became public, UM acknowledged that an investigation had been underway for 19 months. The university apologized, publicized a hotline, announced the hiring of an outside investigator and publicly asked for any other potential victims to come forward.

Prosecutors said that same day that their office would be unable to charge anyone and, days later, released West's police report.

The report exposed a doctor accused of conducting inappropriate exams with men. It also showed that Thomas Easthope, the former UM associate vice president for student services, became aware of Anderson's alleged behavior in 1979 and attempted to fire him.

Many have hailed West, a 26-year veteran of the UM police department, calling him compassionate yet determined. Several said that he has followed up with them after he initially interviewed them to ask how they were doing and if he could do anything for them.

"I don't think UM or their lawyers, or whomever, was acting very quickly, on purpose," DeLuca said. "Detective West did his job, but he did more than that. I have a fondness for him. He did something that a lot of people seemed unwilling to do."

UM declined to make West available for an interview for this story because of ongoing legal proceedings and an outside investigation.

Former UM football player Chuck Christian was in the hospital and expecting to die when Stone and other men started to speak out about Anderson.

"I would call those guys heroes," Christian said. "They exposed a serious problem that needed to be dealt with."

Christian was diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer five years earlier and told he had three years left to live since the cancer had metastasized to his bones, spine, ribs, tailbone, sacrum, hips and shoulders. He attributed his cancer advancement to his fear of physicians. When he didn't die and got out of the hospital, he decided to speak out, too.

After Christian publicly shared his story, dozens of men reached out to him. They spent hours on the phone, crying as some spoke about Anderson'sabuse with Christian for the first time.

"This was really really hard on a lot of the guys and they need to heal so the impact of Anderson doesn't go from generation to generation," said Christian.

Livonia-based lawyer Mike Cox, a former Michigan attorney general, filed the first lawsuit against UM in March alleging the university was aware of the abuse and responsible for it. A class-action lawsuit was filed days later.

Since then, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed against the university. Cox also lobbied for and was granted an emergency deposition of Easthope, along with an upcoming deposition of former Vice President for Student Services Henry Johnson. Mediation is also underway between Anderson's accusers and the university in an attempt to settle out of court.

Several men who filed lawsuits said they told several UM officials about Anderson, including UM Assistant Athletic Director Paul Schmidt, who has said he had no knowledge of alleged assaults.

Others who have been accused of being told about Anderson include former UM Athletic Director Don Canham, who is deceased; former head UM track head coach Jack Harvey and former UM assistant track coach Ron Warhurst, both of whom through their attorney denied being aware.

Meanwhile, several high-profile men have accused Anderson of sexual assault including Olympic wrestler Andy Hrovat and Super Bowl champ Dwight Hicks. Cathy Kalahar, a former UM student and varsity tennis player in 1973, accused Anderson of abuse in July.

Jonathan Vaughn, a former UM and NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs, spent two months this winter in an Upper Peninsula cottage so he could write the first draft of a book on the Anderson scandal.

It was an unusual experience for Vaughn to experience so much solitude; he normally lives in Dallas. But he needed to focus so his book, and a future nonprofit he hopes to start, will be another step in trying create a new culture, he said.

"I want to be advocating on behalf sexual assault victims," said Vaughn, "and give a voice to the voiceless."

During the UM Board of Regents on Thursday, President Mark Schlissel said work is underway with an outside firm, Guidepost Solutions, to change the culture around sexual assault at UM.

"This is one important in our comprehensive work to prevent and address sexual and gender-based misconduct, and create an environment and culture where everyone in our community feels safe, that they can report misconduct without fear of retaliation and that reports will be acted on appropriately," Schlissel said.

UM student body President Amanda Kaplan told the board that the work is important especially since reports of sexual misconduct continue.

"It is clear that there is a large systemic problem within our community," said Kaplan. "Our procedures and policies do not currently do enough to subvert sexual misconduct, empower survivors, hold perpetrators accountable and at the very least prevent these perpetrators from holding powerful positions within our institution."

kkozlowski@detrotinews.com

Twitter: @kimberkoz

Recommended Stories

  • People 65 and older with 2 health risks given access to COVID-19 vaccine

    People 65 and older with two risks are now getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The woman who brought down an Olympics boss

    When a Japanese college student named Momoko Nojo launched an online campaign against the powerful Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief following his sexist remarks, she wasn't sure it would get very far.But in less than two weeks, her #DontBeSilent petition with other activists garnered more than 150,000 signatures against Yoshiro Mori.The octogenarian former prime minister had said that women talk too much.And last week, Mori quit and has since been replaced by Seiko Hashimoto, a woman, who has competed in seven Olympic Games."I don't think Japan is a country where there are many people that want to discriminate women. I think there are some, but that's not the reason why Japan is behind in gender equality. It's because people don't speak up when there's an issue. Even if the issue is raised, it gets wishy-washy and doesn't get solved, so Japan has not been able to change."Nojo's activism is the latest example of women outside mainstream politics working to bring social change in Japan - where gender discrimination, pay gaps and stereotyping are rampant.She said her work was partly motivated by sexist comments from male peers at her university - such as "you have to go to a high school that has pretty school uniforms” or “even if you don’t have a job after graduating, you can be a housewife."Nojo's non-profit,"NO YOUTH NO JAPAN" was born in 2019 while she was studying in Denmark.It was there, she says, that she realized how much Japanese politics was dominated by older men."In terms of policies, the fundamental problem is that Japan's policies are based on a stereotypical view that women need to raise children or take care of the elderly. I think it will be difficult to add more female executives if this doesn't change."Nojo is dismissing a proposal this week by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party to allow more women in meetings - but only as silent observers - as a poorly-executed PR stunt.Japan is ranked 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Index - the worst ranking among advanced countries.It scored especially badly on women's economic participation and political empowerment.

  • Greta Thunberg's satirical tourism ad for Mars

    The video portrays Mars as an "untouched land."It ends with a message to the vast majority of people that will stay on Earth: "And for the 99% who will stay on Earth we'd better fix climate change."The release of the film is set to coincide with the planned touchdown of NASA's Mars rover Perseverance on Thursday (February 18).

  • 8 things to know about Naomi Osaka ahead of the Austalian Open final

    Having again stymied Serena Williams' quest for history, Naomi Osaka goes for a fourth Grand Slam title, against former UCLA star Jennifer Brady.

  • Coalition with Greens looks a tricky prospect, Bavarian leader says

    The German Greens' policy platform is not currently suitable for a coalition with the CDU/CSU conservative alliance, the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) said on Wednesday, adding that the smaller liberals would be a better partner. Markus Soeder, a potential CDU/CSU chancellor candidate in September's national election, was responding to comments by a prominent Greens politician who took aim at detached family homes and urged municipalities to back more economical housing. "This is actually the typical left-wing face of the Greens, we don't really want that," Soeder told a traditional 'political Ash Wednesday' virtual gathering of the CSU.

  • Facebook blocks news content in Australia

    Facebook on Wednesday said it will block news content from being read and shared on its platform in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Google to pay the country’s news publishers for content. The move stands in contrast to a recent trend among other tech giants, who have begun to negotiate with news outlets after years of being blamed for decimating their businesses by luring away advertisers. The proposed law would effectively force Google and Facebook to strike deals with Australia’s media companies or have fees set for them. Facebook said the proposed legislation (quote) “fundamentally misunderstands” the relationship between itself and publishers, arguing that news outlets voluntarily post their article links on Facebook, which allows them to sell more subscriptions, grow their audiences and increase advertising revenue. Google has sided with Facebook, and threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia to avoid what it called “unworkable” content laws - even as it has secured deals with publishers in the U.K., Germany, France and other countries for its new curated Google News Showcase product.On Wednesday, Google reached a landmark global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, owner of the Wall Street Journal and two-thirds of Australia’s major city newspapers, to develop a subscription platform and share advertising revenue.Facebook, which has long been criticized for allowing misinformation to flourish on its platforms, now finds itself in a peculiar position of also blocking the news media that has provided a fact check on false content. The Australian government said it plans to vote on the legislation in the coming weeks.

  • EU hails deals to get more vaccine shots, tackle variants

    Amid signs that more infectious coronavirus variants are spreading unchecked across Europe, governments and EU leaders scrambled Wednesday to speed up vaccine efforts that have been hampered by limited supplies and to fund ways to hunt down variants and counter them. The European Union announced Wednesday that it has agreed to buy a further 300 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and was injecting almost a quarter of a billion euros (almost $300 million) into efforts to combat virus variants. The news came only hours after Pfizer and BioNTech said they had signed a deal to deliver an additional 200 million vaccine doses to the bloc.

  • ‘I was trying to be a dad’: Ted Cruz jeered by protesters on return to Texas as he admits Mexico trip was ‘obvious mistake’

    He continued to partially defend the choice to take the trip

  • Ted Cruz originally planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but flew back early to Texas amid a torrent of criticism

    Cruz stayed in Cancun for under 24 hours before changing his flight to rush home as critics accused him of abandoning storm-ravaged Texas.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz’s Wife Boasted of Cancun Trip to Neighbors Beforehand, Reports Say

    Stringer/ReutersAs Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) continues to do damage control over his ill-timed trip to Cancun during a once-in-a-lifetime disaster in Texas, text messages purporting to show his wife boasting about the trip to neighbors and friends beforehand have emerged. Cruz has suggested he only went on the spontaneous getaway to appease his daughters, but messages from Heidi Cruz first reported by local news outlet Reform Austin paint a far different picture, one of a gleeful escape.In texts confirmed by two people on the text message chain, Heidi Cruz invited neighbors along for the getaway from her “freezing” home.“Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun,” she reportedly wrote early Wednesday, mentioning a “direct “flight” and “hotels w capacity.”“Seriously. COVID test to come back which we will take there,” she continued.With many Texans struggling to get water and forced to ration food as the disastrous deep freeze batters the supply chain, Heidi Cruz enticed neighbors with details about the planned trip, which included a pricey stay at The Ritz-Carlton in Cancun from Wednesday to Sunday at $309 per night.She did at least appear somewhat mindful of those stuck behind: “We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too.”Neither Cruz nor his wife have yet commented on the messages specifically, but Cruz, after abandoning the trip early amid mounting calls for him to resign, offered the closest thing to an apology he could muster on Thursday night. With protesters chanting “Resign!” in the background, the Texas senator admitted on camera to reporters that the trip was “obviously a mistake.” But he doubled down on his claims that he was just doing dad duty and had always planned to “work remotely.” “It was not my intention for [the trip] to be understood as… somehow diminishing the suffering and hardship other Texans had experienced,” he said. For some, Cruz’s latest remarks may be hard to believe after he issued a series of weaselly statements seeking to downplay the trip—initially saying he had only traveled for the night to escort his daughters, despite his abundant luggage, and that it was “his girls” who had pressed for the trip.Indeed, the senator’s claim of a one-night trip fell apart Thursday, following reports the Texas Republican had rebooked his flight back to Houston on early that morning after initially being slated to stay until Saturday. And after his return on Thursday night, he dodged a question from a reporter on whether he’d come back early because he felt guilty or simply because he’d been caught.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Cruz says he made ‘mistake’ by flying to Cancun as ex-president snubs Haley

    Follow the latest updates

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a lawmaker said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages

  • Vincent Jackson may have died two days prior to hotel staff calling 911

    TAMPA — Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in the same position that hotel staff had assumed he was sleeping in the previous two days. No cause of death was listed on a preliminary case summary report by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner released Thursday. The only physical injury to Jackson was a small laceration on his left great toe. The former Bucs receiver had been staying at ...

  • A congressman asked Robinhood's CEO to listen to the 12-second message that ends with a hang-up when users call the support line

    During the GameStop hearing, Rep. Casten called Robinhood's unmanned helpline that returns an automated message before hanging up.

  • FACT CHECK: Fox News aired bizarre and wildly misleading claims about Texas' blackouts that pin blame on renewables and climate policies

    While millions of Texans suffered from power outages, a slew of Fox News hosts and guests misled their viewers. We fact-checked their claims.

  • Donald Trump Jr and other conservatives defend Ted Cruz after he flew to Cancun amid Texas storm

    Republican allies come out swinging — by suggesting senators ‘don’t do a whole lot’ in their positions during local disasters