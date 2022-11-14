Survivors Say Putin’s Private Army Filmed Sex Assault Victims Stripped Naked

Philip Obaji Jr.
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

ABUJA, Nigeria—Survivors of an armed raid say mercenaries from Putin’s private army sexually assaulted a dozen women and girls—at least one as young as 15— and humiliated them by using smart phones to film their naked bodies after the attack.

The soldiers from the Wagner Group are supposed to be in Mali in an advisory role but evidence continues to emerge of human rights abuses and massacres linked to the paramilitaries employed by President Putin’s close ally, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is also playing a key role in the invasion of Ukraine.

One of the victims told The Daily Beast that a Russian paramilitary hit her on the head using a gun after she refused to undress, causing her to pass out. When she regained consciousness, she found herself lying naked on the ground beside about five other women who were also undressed.

“We were surrounded by white soldiers,” said 23-year-old Maryam, whose real name The Daily Beast is choosing not to disclose. “Some of them were holding phones and taking photographs of us.”

Witnesses say the raid began at around 8 AM on Sept. 4 in the village of Nia Oura village in Mali’s central Mopti region. Diarra, 30, tells The Daily Beast he was getting ready to leave for his farm when Russian mercenaries, accompanied by soldiers from the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) and hunters from the traditional Dozo fraternity, stormed his compound and began to shoot in the air.

“As they were shooting they were calling us traitors, claiming that we were working with terrorists to attack them,” said Diarra who, like other two other witnesses, The Daily Beast is identifying by first name to protect him from possible retribution. “They kept saying they’ll deal with us.”

After about 30 minutes of sporadic shooting, Diarra says, the paramilitaries—who were part of the infamous Wagner Group—ordered the arrest of the men in the compound leaving only women and children behind.

Putin’s Private Army Accused of Committing Their Most Heinous Massacre Yet

“The white soldiers ordered FAMA and the Dozo hunters to take all the men to Sofara [a town located 6 miles from Nia Oura,where Wagner's central base is located],” said Diarra, who managed to escape with two other men to the nearby bush after hearing the Russians order their arrest. “I heard one of the white soldiers shouting ‘leave the women for us.’”

As Diarra and his two neighbors made their way back home after spending more than two hours hiding from the invaders, they said they heard the voices of women screaming in the compound as Wagner mercenaries molested and abused them. The three men waited on the road until they were sure the Russians had departed before proceeding to the compound.

“When we returned, we met the women crying,” said Diarra. “Some of them had blood on their clothes.”

There were about 12 women and girls in the compound, according to Diarra, who said all of them had been sexually assaulted by Wagner paramilitaries who lined them up afterwards and took video of the naked victims.

“The women said the white soldiers stripped them, raped them and then brought out their smartphones which they used to video the women’s naked bodies.” said Diarra. “The women said they were treated like animals.”

Since Wagner paramilitaries, who have been deployed on a series of offensives against Islamist extremists, arrived in Mali late last year after a lucrative deal was struck with its new military junta, they have been repeatedly linked to a number of atrocities across the restive nation. As the Daily Beast first reported, many of the men who cut their teeth fighting for Wagner in Africa have since been redeployed to the illegal war in Ukraine.

Notorious Russian Mercenaries Pulled Out of Africa Ready for Ukraine

In August, the NGO Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) reported that close to 500 civilians had died in incidents involving Malian forces and Wagner since the start of 2022. The most heinous event occurred in March in the village of Moura where about 300 men were killed over a four-day period in a massacre involving mercenaries from the private military company.

Another survivor of the raid on the compound, Seydou, 37, told The Daily Beast that he was arrested by Dozo hunters, who accused him of working for jihadists, blindfolded him and held him in Wagner's Sofara base until they were convinced he had no ties to Islamist extremists. When he returned home, he said found that his 15-year-old cousin had been sexually assaulted by the Russians.

“My cousin told me two white soldiers raped her inside her own room and in front of their colleagues,” said Seydou, who was detained for five hours. “After that, they took photographs of her naked body.”

Not far away from where Seydou and his cousin lives, another group of women were assembled in a compound near a primary school by Wagner mercenaries who ordered them to undress before taking photographs of them, according to a local trader who witnessed the incident.

“The women who did not immediately obey the order to undress were beaten by the white soldiers and they had their clothes torn apart,” said Boubakar, who watched the event unfold from the window of his sitting room situated opposite the compound where the incident occurred. “It was heartbreaking to watch.”

Neither the Malian government nor Prigozhin responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comments on the alleged rape and abuse of women in Nia Oura. Emails sent to the spokesperson of the Malian government and to Concord Management, a company majority-owned by Prigozhin, went unanswered.

The Malian authorities maintain that a thousand or more Russian paramilitaries are mere instructors and not deployed in combat roles. The government remains silent on the atrocities in Nia Oura.

Locals say the agony inflicted on them by the Wagner Group may never go away.

“My cousin has been traumatized for weeks and cries every single day,” said Seydou. “I pray she is able to heal someday.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Says US Ties are Solid as It Defends Oil Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia defended its decision to lower oil production and said its relationship with the US was strong enough to survive the fallout.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue as Xi Surprises With Policy ShiftsFTX Latest: Dim Picture for Customers; Criminal Probe Possible‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryDemocrats Defy History, Keep Senate Control in Victory for Biden“We h

  • As Russian Army Falters in Ukraine, Paramilitary Leader Close to Putin Flexes Power

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, is using his force’s battlefield presence to gain sway with the Kremlin and shape military decisions.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Finds Himself a Surprise G-20 Power Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to the Group of 20 summit in Bali this week with an unexpected boost from the role he’s played securing global grain supplies during Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue as Xi Surprises With Policy ShiftsFTX Latest: Dim Picture for Customers; Criminal Probe Possible‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryDemo

  • Ukrainian police returns to Kherson

    The National Police of Ukraine is conducting stabilisation measures in the liberated city of Kherson. Source: Ihor Klymenko, head of the National Police of Ukraine, on Facebook; video of the Ukrainskyi svidok [Ukrainian witness] project Quote from Klymenko: "About 200 policemen are working in the city.

  • Just Stop Oil protests: Airbags saved motorbike officer hurt on M25

    Built-in airbags in a motorbike officer's protective clothing saved him from further injuries, police say.

  • Russia introduces new restrictions on traffic through Kerch Strait

    Russia has banned the traffic of vessels that have not been loaded in Russia through the Kerch Strait. Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS, citing a source in the Ministry of Transport of Turkey Details: Russia has banned the traffic of vessels loaded outside the Russian Federation through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov.

  • China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

    Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home for virus testing Saturday and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections were reported over the previous 24 hours, including 10,351 people with no symptoms. China’s numbers are low, but the past week's increase is challenging a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Calls Kherson ‘Ours’ After Russia Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that Kherson is “ours” after his forces entered the regional city in a dramatic setback for President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue as Xi Surprises With Policy ShiftsFTX Latest: Dim Picture for Customers; Criminal Probe Possible‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryDemocrats Defy History, Keep Sena

  • Why 72 Is a Magic Number for Your Money

    The world of investing can be confusing even for seasoned players, but one simple number can make it easy to predict how your money might grow over time. It's known as the rule of 72, a formula that...

  • Sanibel reality check: Displaced businesses, orphaned trombones and debris fields

    How's everything on Sanibel post-Ian? 'I have been through a lot in my life: cancer, death, divorce, but this is by far the hardest.'

  • Washington gets increasingly freaked out by Twitter

    With Elon Musk’s platform less reliable seemingly day to day, government and political figures anguish over what to do.

  • Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

    Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on with their effort to push out Moscow’s invasion force. “It’s a new year for us now,” said Karina Zaikina, 24, who wore on her coat a yellow-and-blue ribbon in Ukraine’s national colors.

  • SNL takes on the 2022 midterm election

    The Nov. 12 episode of "Saturday Night Live" tackled the midterm elections, as the Democratic party kept its Senate majority.

  • Russia keeps one Kalibr cruise missiles launcher in Black Sea

    One Russian vessel armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on board is still in the Black Sea; a total number of those missiles is eight. Additionally, five Russian missile carriers are in the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Guterres says he opposes ‘just any kind of peace’ between Ukraine and Russia

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a visit to Cambodia on Nov. 12 said he was against "just any kind of peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 'Not happy': Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

    Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing of the tournament and highlighting Qatar's treatment of migrant workers.

  • Russia is a rogue state, Rishi Sunak tells G20 leaders

    Rishi Sunak has labelled Russia a “rogue state”, as he called out Vladimir Putin for not attending the G20 summit in Bali.

  • Did King George betray the Romanovs? The tragic truth behind The Crown’s Russian episode

    A furious banging on their bedroom door rouses the captive Russian imperial family from their sleep. Bolshevik guards order the Tsar, Tsarina and their five children to get up and get dressed and prepare for a move to a more secure location. Chattering excitedly, the family is convinced that the Tsar’s first cousin, King George V of England, has sent a ship to bring them to safety in England. Cut to Sandringham House, where King George is interrupted at breakfast by his private secretary bearing

  • 'Hypocrisy Off The Charts': Lindsey Graham Mocked For Tearful Herschel Walker Plea

    "If you’re going to be that evangelical ... be evangelical about the values this man has violated when it comes to abandoning his kids," Van Jones said.

  • A 9-Year-Old Black Girl Was Catching Lanternflies Outside. Her Neighbor Called The Police On Her And Said She “Scared” Him.

    The neighbor called 911 after spotting her outside testing an environmentally friendly spotted lanternfly solution she’d made, identifying her as “a little Black woman” with a “hood.”View Entire Post ›