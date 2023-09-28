Survivors recount Hurricane Ian experience on Fort Myers Beach
Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes caught up with the couple she first met days after Hurricane Ian, who stayed on the island and lost everything.
Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes caught up with the couple she first met days after Hurricane Ian, who stayed on the island and lost everything.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on some overlooked lineup options for Week 4.
In a blow to Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub, a New York judge on Thursday ruled to allow the implementation of the minimum pay rate of $18 per hour for New York City's food delivery workers. The delivery apps sued the city in July, when the city's 65,000 delivery workers would have begun seeing hourly payments, in an attempt to block the standard from being implemented. Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne today ruled against the companies, making way for the minimum pay rate that will reach $19.96 per hour in 2024 to account for inflation.
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
TikTokers swear by this trick whenever someone takes their photo from the side. The post What is mewing? The jawline-tightening move that celebrities supposedly use in photos appeared first on In The Know.
They're baaack ... The Kardashian family returns to reality TV for a brand new season tomorrow.
Fitbit's latest Charge 6 offers improved heart rate tracking and deeper Google integration.
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 5 matchups in college football against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
The safety and stability of bonds can punish the stock market as investors move their money to "risk-free" assets.
The Biden administration this week reinstated a stricter gainful employment rule, toughening one accountability metric and adding a new one.
Four boxing experts — trainers Teddy Atlas, Freddie Roach and Stephen Edwards and matchmaker Sean Gibbons — spoke to Yahoo Sports in an attempt to put Canelo Alvarez's career into the proper perspective.
Google is letting publishers opt out of their content being used as training data for AI models.
Large language models are trained on all kinds of data, most of which it seems was collected without anyone's knowledge or consent. Now you have a choice whether to allow your web content to be used by Google as material to feed its Bard AI and any future models it decides to make. It's as simple as disallowing "User-Agent: Google-Extended" in your site's robots.txt, the document that tells automated web crawlers what content they're able to access.
Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.