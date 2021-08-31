Survivors recount narrowly escaping Ida's wrath

Storyful

A filmmaker documented his evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 25.This video shows Khaibar Azizi making his way to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where civilians camped outside with their families and belongings amid the mass evacuation.Azizi, a UK passport holder, was among the more than 10,000 people the UK’s defense ministry said it evacuated from Afghanistan after a Taliban takeover prompted a wave of evacuations from the country ahead of the withdrawal of US troops.Azizi boarded a C-17 plane from Kabul to the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, then flew to Heathrow Airport in London.In an Instagram post, Azizi said, "The Royal Air Force UK and British Army were extremely kind, professional. Compared to what I’ve heard from other nations, what I went through with UK was compassionate and humane, especially during this dark time.’Azizi settled in the UK in 2005 after he and his family fled Afghanistan in the 1990s, according to an Instagram post. The filmmaker returned to Afghanistan in 2015 to show “an authentic picture” of life in the country. Credit: Khaibar Azizi via Storyful