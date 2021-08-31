Survivors recount narrowly escaping Ida's wrath
Ida ripped apart the lives of residents in Houma, Louisiana, leaving behind destruction and heartbreak. Mireya Villarreal shares more.
Rescue operations are ongoing along the Gulf Coast after Ida pummeled Louisiana as a monster Category 4 hurricane with winds that reached 150 mph. Mireya Villarreal reports.
A filmmaker documented his evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 25.This video shows Khaibar Azizi making his way to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where civilians camped outside with their families and belongings amid the mass evacuation.Azizi, a UK passport holder, was among the more than 10,000 people the UK’s defense ministry said it evacuated from Afghanistan after a Taliban takeover prompted a wave of evacuations from the country ahead of the withdrawal of US troops.Azizi boarded a C-17 plane from Kabul to the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, then flew to Heathrow Airport in London.In an Instagram post, Azizi said, "The Royal Air Force UK and British Army were extremely kind, professional. Compared to what I’ve heard from other nations, what I went through with UK was compassionate and humane, especially during this dark time.’Azizi settled in the UK in 2005 after he and his family fled Afghanistan in the 1990s, according to an Instagram post. The filmmaker returned to Afghanistan in 2015 to show “an authentic picture” of life in the country. Credit: Khaibar Azizi via Storyful
The storm lashed a pair of towns southwest of New Orleans, leaving locals feeling dazed and rattled.
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›
Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities
Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.
As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.
State Police video shows storm damage in Grand Isle, Houma
The Caldor Fire tearing through northern California has burned for weeks, forcing an evacuation of the well-known resort town South Lake Tahoe.
Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.
A man was attacked by an alligator in some of Louisiana's flood waters after Hurricane Ida
The massive blaze has already injured five people, prompting many evacuation orders and warnings in Northern California.
A “Stand Against Hate” counter-protest was held nearby in response to the Proud Boys' rally.
The remnants of Ida will bring extreme rainfall to the northeastern U.S. Wednesday, a day before it is expected to track into Atlantic Canada with a soaking and strong winds, as well.
Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.
The labor shortage, COVID-19, and holiday-buying surges are causing shipping disruptions and delays at two of the most important ports in the US.
Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by. The city’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated dozens of patients, and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighboring jail.
Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota warned Monday about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Black bears are common in northern Minnesota and rarely attack people, but conflicts can arise when they're attracted by food. Forest Service crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella.
The rule was changed to let drivers park on 'neutral ground,' NOLA's unique term for grassy medians. Putting vehicles there could save them from flood waters.
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.