Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus

  • Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a football statue he was given, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    1/6

    Pearl Harbor Anniversary

    Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a football statue he was given, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, drops down to display his football stance in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    2/6

    Pearl Harbor Anniversary

    Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, drops down to display his football stance in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Mickey Ganitch holds up a model of the USS Pennsylvania and points to where he served as a lookout during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    3/6

    Pearl Harbor Anniversary

    Mickey Ganitch holds up a model of the USS Pennsylvania and points to where he served as a lookout during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mickey Ganitch, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a plaque with a picture of himself as a young sailor, while sitting in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif. Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    4/6

    Pearl Harbor Anniversary

    Mickey Ganitch, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a plaque with a picture of himself as a young sailor, while sitting in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif. Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • A number of commemorative pins adorn the hat of Mickey Ganitch, who served on the USS Pennsylvania during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, at his home in San Leandro, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    5/6

    Pearl Harbor Anniversary

    A number of commemorative pins adorn the hat of Mickey Ganitch, who served on the USS Pennsylvania during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, at his home in San Leandro, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds the base of a football statue he was given, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    6/6

    Pearl Harbor Anniversary

    Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds the base of a football statue he was given, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a football statue he was given, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, drops down to display his football stance in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Mickey Ganitch holds up a model of the USS Pennsylvania and points to where he served as a lookout during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Mickey Ganitch, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a plaque with a picture of himself as a young sailor, while sitting in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif. Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
A number of commemorative pins adorn the hat of Mickey Ganitch, who served on the USS Pennsylvania during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, at his home in San Leandro, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Mickey Ganitch, a 101-year-old survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds the base of a football statue he was given, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. Ganitch was getting ready for a match pitting his ship, the USS Pennsylvania, against the USS Arizona when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The game never happened. Instead, Ganitch spent the morning, still in his football uniform, looking out for attacking planes that anti-aircraft gunners could shoot down. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
AUDREY McAVOY
·4 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — Navy sailor Mickey Ganitch was getting ready to play in a Pearl Harbor football game as the sun came up on Dec. 7, 1941. Instead, he spent the morning — still wearing his football padding and brown team shirt — scanning the sky as Japanese planes rained bombs on the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Seventy-nine years later, the coronavirus pandemic is preventing Ganitch and other survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering those killed in the attack that launched the United States into World War II. The 101-year-old has attended most years since the mid-2000s but will have to observe the moment from California this year because of the health risks.

“That’s the way it goes. You got to ride with the tide,” Ganitch said in a telephone interview from his home in San Leandro, California.

Nearly eight decades ago, Ganitch's USS Pennsylvania football team was scheduled to face off against the USS Arizona team. As usual, they donned their uniforms aboard their ships because there was nowhere to change near the field. The pigskin showdown never happened.

The aerial assault began at 7:55 a.m., and Ganitch scrambled from the ship's living compartment to his battle station about 70 feet (21 meters) above the main deck. His job was to serve as a lookout and report “anything that was suspicious.”

He saw a plane coming over the top of a nearby building. Sailors trained the ship's guns on the aircraft and shot it down.

“I was up there where I could see it,” Ganitch said.

The Pennsylvania was in dry dock at the time, which protected it from the torpedoes that pummeled so many other vessels that day. It was one of the first to return fire on the attacking planes. Even so, the Pennsylvania lost 31 men. Ganitch said a 500-pound (227-kilogram) bomb missed him by just 45 feet (14 meters).

He didn't have time to think and did what he had to do.

"You realize that we’re in the war itself and that things had changed,” he said.

The USS Arizona suffered a much worse fate, losing 1,177 Marines and sailors as it quickly sank after being pierced by two bombs. More than 900 men remain entombed on the ship that rests on the seafloor in the harbor.

Altogether, more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

They're why Ganitch likes returning to Pearl Harbor for the annual remembrance ceremony on Dec. 7.

"We’re respecting them by being there, and showing up and honoring them. Cause they’re really the heroes,” Ganitch said.

But the health risks to the aging survivors of the attack and other World War II veterans mean none of them will gather at Pearl Harbor this year.

The National Park Service and Navy, which jointly host the event, also have closed the ceremony to the public to limit its size. The gathering, featuring a moment of silence, a flyover in missing man formation and a speech by the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, will be livestreamed instead.

Ganitch served the remainder of the war on the Pennsylvania, helping in the U.S. recapture of the Alaskan islands of Attu and Kiska. The battleship also bombarded Japanese positions to help with the amphibious assaults of Pacific islands like Kwajalein, Saipan and Guam.

Ganitch remained in the Navy for more than 20 years. Afterward, he briefly worked in a bowling alley before becoming the shop foreman at a fishnet manufacturing plant.

Along the way, he had four children, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. He and his wife, now 90, have been married for 57 years.

Ganitch still shows glimpses of his days as a running guard protecting his quarterback: He recently crouched down to demonstrate his football stance for visiting journalists.

Kathleen Farley, California chairwoman of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, said many survivors are already talking about going to Hawaii next year for the 80th anniversary if it's safe by then.

Farley, whose late father served on the USS California and spent three days after the attack picking up bodies, has been attending for two decades.

“I know deep down in my heart that one of these days, we’re not going to have any survivors left," she said. "I honor them while I still have them and I can thank them in person.”

___

Associated Press journalists Terry Chea and Eric Risberg in San Leandro, California, contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • It's official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

    A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated U.S. Rep. Max Rose, denying the Democrat a second term representing one of the few conservative-leaning parts of New York City. Malliotakis, a New York State Assembly member, opened a big lead over Rose on Election Day in a district that includes all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

  • A 52-year-old Florida mother died after being run over by a van occupied by teenagers who attacked her son in her home, sheriff says

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, Suzette Penton "has tire tracks on her body" after being run over by a van filled with the four teenage suspects.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Saudi minister rejects Iranian accusation on scientist's killing

    Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs on Tuesday criticised Iran's foreign minister for implicating Riyadh in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Jubeir's remarks appeared to be a response to comments made on Monday by Mohammad Javad Zarif which suggested a covert meeting in Saudi Arabia between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contributed to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker asks Europe to provide 'safe haven'

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who is visiting Denmark urged European nations on Wednesday to allow protesters in Hong Kong "a safe haven from the terror” of China's Communist Party. “The situation in Hong Kong is getting worse by the day and it is important that the world knows that Hong Kong is no longer a free city,” Ted Hui said in an email to The Associated Press. Britain has extended residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work there for five years.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Trump is reportedly 'livid' at Barr, has discussed terminating him

    President Trump is so mad at Attorney General William Barr that a senior administration official told The Washington Post there's a chance Barr could soon be fired.Trump is "livid" for a multitude of reasons, including the fact that Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has not seen any voter fraud "on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." Trump spent time on Wednesday complaining about Barr, officials familiar with the matter told the Post, and several people close to the president are working to convince Trump not to fire the attorney general.One senior administration official told the Post it's possible Trump is even angrier that U.S. Attorney John Durham did not make public before the election whether he determined that law enforcement committed any crimes while investigating ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. In October, Barr secretly appointed Durham a special counsel, which gives him more legal and political protection when President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Durham's public inaction has angered Trump, people familiar with the matter told the Post, and is one reason why his relationship with Barr has been frosty for months.Barr has been fiercely loyal to Trump, and before the election, he tried to cast doubt on mail-in voting, arguing it would be vulnerable to fraud. A person close to Barr told the Post he decided to talk to AP because "he has to leave, and he does not want there to be questions about whether the department was sitting idly by under his watch with respect to investigating fraud."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Special Report: Iran expands shrines and influence in Iraq

    In September, a senior Iranian commander made an unannounced visit to one of Shi'ite Islam's holiest sites in the southern Iraqi city of Kerbala. Hassan Pelarak, a top officer in the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, had recently been sanctioned by the U.S. for weapons smuggling. The vast, $600 million expansion at the Imam Hussein shrine, which is revered as the place of martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, will swell the capacity of what is already the world's largest annual pilgrimage, dwarfing the Hajj to Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

  • Turkish Cypriot leader wants new direction for Cyprus talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Tuesday efforts to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division should start fresh and aim to achieve a two-state deal, because decades of negotiations for a federation-based agreement have got nowhere. Tatar said a regional “new state of affairs” that takes into account the discovery of significant gas deposits off Cyprus creates the need for a two-state accord, under which equally sovereign Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live “side by side.” The Greek Cypriots reject the two-state idea.

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • Republican congressman tells Trump to 'delete your account' after he tweets a 45-minute speech repeating baseless voter fraud claims

    Trump was quote tweeted by Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th district.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Climate change: PM aims for world-leading UK emissions cuts

    Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans for world-leading emissions UK cuts - but are they enough?

  • Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges

    A 17-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin was due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in the case. Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, is also charged in the wounding of a third person on Aug. 25 during a night of unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a local Black man. Rittenhouse told police he was attacked while guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense.

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • Trump family asks to halt lawsuit accusing president of promoting marketing scam

    A lawyer for President Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • 'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

    "You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas and you can do it responsibly, which is why the East Wing has noted that they'll have a smaller guest list," McEnany said during a press briefing at the White House, adding that masks, hand-sanitizer and social distancing would be encouraged. At a White House holiday reception on Tuesday night, Trump hinted at planning another run for the U.S. presidency in 2024 and acknowledged that his long-shot legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election might fail. "We are trying to do another four years," he told the assembled group, according to a Republican source who was at the event. "Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years."