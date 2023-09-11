Survivors sleep in Marrakech's streets

An earthquake in Morocco has taken more than 2,100 lives, and that number is expected to climb amid rescue efforts. Also in the news: Americans remember the 9/11 attacks of September 2001, and keep scrolling for dozens of takeaways from NFL Week 1.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. Blue, coral, yellow, black and white ... pick your new iPhone color.

Now, here we go with Monday's news.

Aftershock rocks rescuers as death toll surpasses 2,000

A magnitude 3.9 aftershock rocked Morocco on Sunday, rattling rescue workers and residents whose homes withstood Friday's magnitude 6.8 temblor that killed more than 2,000 people and turned ancient towns to rubble.

The United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected by the quake. Digging out survivors from crumbled buildings remained the emphasis on Sunday.

People slept in the streets of Marrakech for a third straight night Sunday as soldiers and international aid teams in trucks and helicopters begin to fan into remote mountain towns hit hardest by the historic earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was about 40 miles south of Marrakech, a city of 1 million people and the heart of Morocco's tourist industry.

Amid offers from several countries, Moroccan officials said they are accepting international aid from just four countries: Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province, after an earthquake.

Remembering those lost in 9/11 attacks

Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Commemorations are planned at the attack sites at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and in many other places. President Joe Biden is due to join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. Read more

Nearly 30 years before the 2001 terror attacks on the United States, Sept. 11 was most known for another history-altering event in 1973 in Chile that led to the violent deaths and disappearances of thousands of people.

One 9/11 firefighter's hike to raise PTSD awareness led to an unexpected gift on the Appalachian Trail.

The first attack on the Twin Towers: A bombing rocked the World Trade Center 30 years ago.

An aerial view of the 9/11 U.S. Flag Memorial in front of the Ohio Statehouse on the West Lawn in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 7, 2023.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Manhunt intensifies for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante

The manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante intensified Sunday when authorities in Pennsylvania announced the escaped killer had been seen hours earlier, had changed his appearance and was driving a stolen van that was later found abandoned. Cavalcante fled a suburban Philadelphia prison Aug. 31, triggering a massive search that resulted in several sightings. Cavalcante, 34, faces life in prison after his conviction last month in the murder of his girlfriend. Read more

The US Supreme Court took away abortion rights. Mexico's high court did the opposite.

Mexico’s highest court last week tossed out federal criminal penalties for abortion in a sweeping national decision hailed by reproductive rights groups. The ruling means individuals nationwide will be able to access abortion care at federal health facilities, even in states with laws banning the procedure. The move continues a broadening push in recent years to expand abortion access in Latin America, placing the region more in line with global reproductive-rights trends than the United States, where Roe v. Wade was struck down last year. Read more

Biden lawyers asked the Supreme Court to maintain access for the abortion pill mifepristone.

Nikki Haley knocked Tommy Tuberville for blocking promotions over a Pentagon abortion policy.

A woman holds up a sign with a message that reads in Spanish; "I will decide" as she joins a march demanding legal, free and safe abortions for all women, marking International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City, Sept. 28, 2022.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here.

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay amid sexual misconduct investigation

Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay amid his fourth season with the program after sexual misconduct allegations levied against him came to light, the university announced on Sunday. Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and prominent activist, accused Tucker of making sexual comments toward her and masturbating without her consent during a phone call in April 2022 while she was doing advocacy work with the Spartans, a USA TODAY investigation revealed Sunday. Within hours of publication of USA TODAY's investigation, MSU suspended Tucker.

Read USA TODAY's investigation: The partnership between a prominent football coach and a rape survivor was meant to fight sexual violence in sports. Instead, it has devolved into scandal.

Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and advocate for victims of sexual violence, has filed a complaint with Michigan State University’s Title IX office accusing head football coach Mel Tucker of sexual misconduct in December 2022.

Quick hits

Photo of the day: NFL Week 1

The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season has brought victory and defeat. The newly minted highest-paid player in league history, Joe Burrow, had a rough opener, losing 24-3 to the division rival Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile in Chicago, the Jordan Love era got off to a strong start for the Green Bay Packers, who routed the Bears, 38-20. Here's 32 things other things we learned in Week 1.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) recovers on the ground after being sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Survivors sleep in Marrakech's streets