Survivors speak of Israeli festival attack horror

STORY: What started as a catering job at Israel's Nova festival on October 7 soon turned into a nightmare for brothers Rada and Raif Rashed.

The pair, who are of the Arab-minority Druze faith which draws its roots from Islam, had been hired for the all-night music event.

But they instead found themselves fleeing for their lives when Hamas militants rampaged through the crowds just after dawn.

Despite being Arabic speakers, Raif says they still couldn't fully comprehend what was happening, as the celebratory atmosphere became one of horror.

He ran through trees to a parked vehicle, filming as he fled with the sound of gunfire in the background.

"I saw 10 terrorists lynching a kid with hammers. I heard them, I understand, you know I understand Arabic, and I don't understand why it was really happening here this time, you know. I didn't understand what is that and then, here (there were) 10 people, five terrorists. It's like chaos, I don't understand. I was able to record them like a few seconds. Then I saw a car coming in my direction."

Two hundred and fifty people were killed in the surprise cross-border attack that has sparked the worst hostilities for decades in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The brothers were separated in the chaos, but Rada paired up with another festival worker and ran.

Back home in northern Israel, around 120 miles from the festival site near Kibbutz Re'im, he said the incident has had a profound impact on him.

“On this day, I was reborn. I now have two birth dates; the original one on March 15, and the new one is on October 7. Because what I lived through on October 7 are unbelievable things. What I have seen I never imagined I would see. What I saw - why was it me, from all the people on Earth, to see what happened? The people who we lost have left for nothing. The girls who have gone - for nothing. They were begging Hamas members not to kill them, but they (Hamas militants) were having fun with them. They took them by their hair, and shot them in the head. Why? I will never see a day more difficult than that day. It is the toughest day in the history of the country."

Israel says 1,400 people were killed and around 240 hostages were taken that day.

Many of them are thought to be in captivity in Hamas' vast Gaza tunnel network, which Israeli troops have begun attacking.

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say that over 8, 500 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli attacks since October 7. A third of those are thought to be minors.