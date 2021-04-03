Survivors tell of horror, hardship in Mozambique attack

  • People wait for friends and relatives as a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, docks in Pemba
  • FILE PHOTO: Displaced women sit on mats, at a displacement centre in Pemba
1 / 2

Survivors tell of horror, hardship in Mozambique attack

People wait for friends and relatives as a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, docks in Pemba
Emidio Jozine
·2 min read

By Emidio Jozine

PEMBA (Reuters) - Luisa Jose, a 52-year-old mother of five, says she came face-to-face with Islamic State-linked insurgents when they attacked the gas hub town of Palma in northern Mozambique 10 days ago.

"I was running to save my life ... they were coming from every street," she told Reuters from a stadium in the port city of Pemba housing some of the thousands who have fled the violence.

"I saw them with bazookas. They wore uniforms with red scarves...tied to their heads."

Jose said the militants quickly overran her hometown of Palma, located next to huge gas projects worth $60 billion.

Aid workers believe tens of thousands of people fled the assault, which began on March 24. However, just 9,900 of those displaced had been registered in Pemba and other parts of Cabo Delgado province as of Friday, according to the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA.

Many could still be hiding in the surrounding forest, said the international aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres, and those who emerged have recounted seeing bodies of others who died of hunger or dehydration along the way.

Some were also killed by crocodiles or perished in deep mud, according to a contractor whose employee witnessed both.

Most communications to Palma were cut when the attack began and Reuters has not been able to independently verify witnesses' accounts.

A spokesman for Mozambique's defence and security forces declined to comment on Saturday, while calls to the national police went unanswered.

The province of Cabo Delgado, where Palma is located, has been home since 2017 to a simmering Islamist insurgency now linked to Islamic State. Clashes between the militants and government forces around Palma continued as recently as Friday, security sources told Reuters.

The government has said dozens were killed but the full scale of the casualties and displacement remains unclear.

Jose said she spent almost five days in the bush, eating bitter cassava tubers and drinking from cloudy pools of water before making it to Quitunda, a village for people relocated by the mega gas projects led by oil majors like Total

From there, she says, she was evacuated by Total but had to leave behind more than six family members, including her husband and a daughter, because there was no room on the boat.

Total on Friday pulled all of its remaining workforce from its project site near Palma, two sources with direct knowledge of site operations told Reuters, leaving it in the hands of the military. Total declined to comment.

Jose has had no news of her family members since she left them behind.

"Are they safe? Do they have shelter? Will they come back? I don't know," she said.

(Reporting by Emidio Jozine in Pemba; Additional reporting and writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alexandra Zavis and Ros Russell)

