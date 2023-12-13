Susan Cacace enters 2024 race for Westchester District Attorney

Susan Cacace has spent nearly her entire working career in the Westchester County Courthouse and hopes to return there in January 2025 as the Westchester District Attorney.

Her entry into the 2024 race for DA was just a matter of time after she filed paperwork last month to retire from the county judgeship she held for the past 18 years, which she did last Thursday. She touts that judicial background and the 14 years she spent as a prosecutor as the best experience for a job she acknowledges coveting for years.

"I know the stakeholders. I have good relationships with the probation department, with police departments, the defense attorneys, everyone in the legal community. That gives me the knowledge to take on this role," she said Tuesday, a day before a formal announcement out the courthouse. "You need to know the people, you need to know the resources, you need to know the laws in order to do the job properly."

She becomes the fifth Democrat in the race to succeed Mimi Rocah, who is not running for a second term. The others are former Westchester prosecutor Adeel Mirza, civil rights lawyer William Wagstaff, longtime public defender Sheralyn Pulver Goodman and former Manhattan prosecutor David Szuchman. Pulver is currently head of the county’s office that oversees the assignment of lawyers for the indigent.

Szuchman has been an executive at PayPal the past seven years. A Mamaroneck resident, he is the only one of the candidates with no work experience in Westchester. He had stints as a federal and Manhattan prosecutor, worked for the New York Attorney General’s Office and was chief of investigations as executive assistant attorney in the Manhattan DA’s Office before joining PayPal in 2016. In 2019 he became senior vice president in charge of global financial crime and customer protection.

Wagstaff, who is hoping to become the county's first Black DA and is the only one of the candidates who has never prosecuted criminal cases, released the race's first campaign video Wednesday. In the 2-minute biographical spot he cites "generational problems" facing the county and says prosecutors should be like parents who discipline their children but from a "space of compassion."

"If we're going to be one county, one community then we need to be in the situation where everyone, regardless of zip code, needs to feel the same level of safety," he said on the video, ending it with "the status quo fails to meet the moment and the people deserve a District Attorney who's going to bring a fresh perspective."

Cacace plans to bring her own unique vision to the office. But she would follow the path of the first two women to serve as Westchester DA – Jeanine Pirro and Janet DiFiore – each of whom were prosecutors in the office before becoming judges and then leaving the bench to run for DA. Cacace also hopes to match their longevity but insists she has no sights on any higher office beyond that. Pirro stepped down after 13 years to run for the U.S. Senate, and, when that fizzled, for state Attorney General. DiFiore left after 11 years when she was named New York’s chief judge.

Cacace, of Bronxville, is a Yonkers native whose late father was the chief judge in that city. She will rely on her deep political ties there but also hopes her two successful campaigns for judge make her a known commodity around the county.

As the judge who presided over the sex offense court the past 14 years, Cacace said those crimes are more "rampant" than people realize. To tackle that issue as well as the scourge of fentanyl deaths, gun trafficking and crimes against the elderly, she wants to expand outreach efforts throughout the county, but particularly in minority communities.

Such outreach would not only instill trust for victims to more likely report crimes, she said, but it would help reduce crime and offer opportunities for treatment and other alternatives to incarceration.

"Historically, the position of the DA and the roles of the DA’s office has been ‘lock ‘em up’," she said. "But as we know today that’s not the role of law enforcement anymore."

Suzanne Berger, Democratic party chair, said the open seat could still draw additional candidates to the race. She praised Cacace's experience but said there were multiple qualified candidates and the committee would give all a chance to make their case in the coming months. Party leaders will nominate a candidate in February, although a primary in June is a strong possibility.

No Republican has entered the race but county GOP Chairman Douglas Colety has said he is certain the party will field a candidate.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Susan Cacace enters Westchester DA race after stepping down as judge