Susan Collins Faces Bipartisan Anger in Trump-Era Re-Election Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Susan Collins is caught in the cross-fire of the angry partisan division that’s defining the nation’s politics, turning her from a shoo-in for re-election into one of the most vulnerable senators running in 2020.

After spending four terms building a bipartisan brand in her home state of Maine, Collins has stoked anger from Democrats for her votes in favor of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and his Supreme Court pick of Brett Kavanaugh, and from Republicans for helping save Obamacare and her frequent criticism of the president’s statements and behavior.

Collins’s once sky-high approval ratings have plunged more than any other senator in the Trump era, and last week the non-partisan Cook Political Report put her Senate seat -- one of just two in GOP hands in states won by Hillary Clinton and being contested in 2020 -- in the toss-up category.

The question for Collins, 66, is whether the power of incumbency and her reputation for bipartisanship can overcome a fierce Trump-era backlash.

“The people of Maine have known me, and they know that I have been a hardworking, independent advocate for them, who votes with integrity,” she said in a series of interviews. “Should I choose to seek re-election, I’m confident it will go well.”

There are plenty of headwinds for Collins though, starting with her complicated relationship with the president and his policies. While Collins still projects confidence about her chances, losing that seat would rob the Republican party of one of its few remaining moderate voices and put the Senate majority within closer reach for Democrats.

Angry Democrats

Angry Democrats aren’t hard to find in Maine, even at a community parade in Buxton where Collins was warmly cheered by many residents as she jogged past in her New Balance sneakers -- the company has factories in Maine -- followed by her supporters in red Susan Collins T-shirts.

“I’ve supported her ever since she went to Washington. I was extremely disappointed with the Kavanaugh vote,” said Donna Sawyer, 72, of Limington, a former host of a local gardening television show. “I will never vote for that woman again!”

Al Mingione, 69, of Buxton, said he also voted several times for Collins but won’t any more after her Kavanaugh vote. He said he doesn’t “want a guy like that on the Supreme Court,” adding that he also wants to see the Senate go Democratic.

“I’m tired of them doing nothing,” Mingione said in reference to the current Senate, led by Republicans. “How many shootings have we had?”

Democrats need to flip at least three Senate seats for a chance at control of the chamber. Maine, Colorado and Arizona are their top targets.

National Democrats have settled on Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon as their choice to take on Collins. They hope she can harness the energy that helped the party take the state’s governorship, state Senate and the lone congressional seat from Republicans in 2018 while also expanding their state House majority.

The battle is already well-funded. Gideon raised more than $1 million in the days after her online announcement. Opponents of Collins have raised $4 million for the eventual Democratic nominee. Collins, meanwhile, reported raising $2 million in the second quarter and had $5.4 million on hand, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Democratic Primary

Gideon still faces a primary against progressive activist Betsy Sweet, who is running on a platform including Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, as well as lawyer Bre Kidman and Jonathan Treacy, a retired Air Force general. Conservative blogger Derek Levasseur launched a long-shot challenge from the right in the Republican primary. Independent lawyer Tiffany Bond is also running.

Rather than talk about Trump, Collins is much happier discussing local issues at places like Valley View Orchard Pies in tiny Oxford, where she visited earlier this month to see how a $100,000 federal community development grant will help the small business expand. An hour later she was talking to state and local officials about a road project, ending spam cell phone calls, microlending for local businesses, apprenticeship programs and other policy proposals. She then traveled up to rural Bethel to attend a celebration of a new community forest funded in part with $600,000 from a federal conservation program she championed.