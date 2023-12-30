Susan, a disabled Quincy resident, needs to move but money is tight. Can you Lend a Hand?

Editor's note: The following is a profile submitted by Quincy Community Action Programs for The Patriot Ledger's Lend a Hand campaign.

QUINCY – Susan, 51, is disabled and lives alone in an apartment she rents using a Section 8 voucher. She lives on minimal income from her disability benefits and is unable to work.

Her Section 8 housing voucher helped her pay rent and stay in stable housing for the last year. But that changed abruptly in October when her landlord notified her that she was going to be evicted. She said the eviction is without cause and she has filed a complaint in Housing Court.

Susan started to look for other housing that would accept a Section 8 voucher, but her search has not been easy. Landlords have refused to take Section 8, and rent increases mean many apartments are too expensive, even with a voucher.

She was starting to feel stressed and anxious about her situation.

Susan reached out to Quincy Community Action Programs’ Housing Program for help.

Thankfully, after months of searching, Susan has found a new landlord who will rent to her in Quincy. She is now trying to get approval to transfer her voucher and move. Susan doesn't have the money to pay for the move and she needs help, given her disability.

Lend a Hand support would allow her to hire a moving company. The sooner she can move into the new apartment, the better. Susan is looking forward to settling into her new apartment before the weather gets too cold.

