Susan Keezer: We have the freedom to speak and act like idiots

Who do our kids look up to today? Who are their heroes?

The last time I went to a movie, I was terrified watching the previews: the demons shown in coming attractions were all razor-skinned, had yellow eyes and bellowed words through fire and dust. Are those their heroes?

Then I thought about the people who lead our country. Are they persons for our youngsters to look up to?

Sadly, our former president is facing so many charges. I don’t like seeing this and so much coverage of it. Children are like sponges. They absorb every detail of life around them. I don’t know if young ones are looking to Washington for people to emulate.

Susan Keezer

I thought about Congress then thought again.

When I vote, I think I am sending reasonable people to our Capitol. I expect them to represent me in decisions that affect how successful our country is, how stable our democracy remains and how well we abide by the Constitution.

I do not expect those people to turn the floors of Congress into a battlefield with name-calling and physical attacks.

“The Washington Post’s” Opinion by Dana Milbank, Nov. 17, 2023, put to rest any idea that there are very many heroes wandering the halls of Congress.

We have the sticky fingers of George Santos in addition to the sticky biographical trail he has been casting about for some time. What is remarkable is that he got away with it for such a long time. He announces he will not run again for office? Really? I cannot imagine why he thinks he will have a choice.

Regrettably, he carries the first name of our first president.

Milbank wondered who was the most unreasonable member of our dignified Congress the week before his article. Was it the late Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, accused of slamming another Republican in the kidneys?

Perhaps the vote should go to the vocal Sen. Markwayne Mullin who, at a committee hearing, challenged a witness to stand up so he could fight him right there in the committee room. Mullin, in a later podcast, further advanced his nomination by posting, ”In a fight, I’m gonna bite, and I don’t care where.”

Well—the person he was after might want to request some protection.

Next on the list is James Comer. He chairs a committee and apparently has anger issues. He lost his temper at a meeting yelling “Bull----“ at a junior worker of the committee not only refusing to give him his time back but also telling him he looked like a Smurf.

Last on the slate of possibilities is Marjorie Taylor Greene. She tried to impeach Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. One of her fellow Congress persons said she lacks “maturity.” Her response on X was that this man is lacking certain male genitalia.

In going over Milbank’s list of possible winners, I had a hard time trying to figure out who should get the blue ribbon.

These are all people elected by American citizens to represent us.

Given the truth of this, does this mean that a certain percentage of us steal from others and lie about our education and family histories? If these Congress persons do in fact represent U.S., does it follow that some of us are going to sucker punch someone we dislike if we catch them in a corridor?

Do we elect people like us when we decide we don’t like someone enough to tell them to get off their keisters so we can duke it out in front of people in the room … then later on a podcast make sure the world knows we can bite and will bite anywhere on another’s body?

Are our elected senators and representatives mirrors of people who call other people names of toys because of the color of their clothing?

If we don’t get our way, do we resort to sharing to nearly 3 million people that one of the people we dislike is lacking body parts required for reproduction? What does that say about us and the person we sent to Washington?

I did some research: we cannot fire these people for ridiculous behavior. We have to wait until election time to remove them from office. In the meantime, I guess they will continue to act ... I was going to say like children.

No, they are acting like spoiled adults.

What this must look like to other countries. Freedom of speech, certainly.

Freedom to speak and act like idiots and irresponsibly, I don’t think so.

— Susan Keezer lives in Adrian. Send your good news to her at lenaweesmiles@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Susan Keezer: We have the freedom to speak and act like idiots