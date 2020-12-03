Susan L. Bender is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan L. Bender is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law and acknowledgment of her professional excellence with Bender & Rosenthal LLP.

As an award-winning and highly trusted attorney, Ms. Bender has led an impressive career practicing law for over 40 years. She has garnered a well-deserving reputation for demonstrating professional excellence, and in recognition, she has been routinely chosen to be included in "The Best Lawyers in America" published by Woodward/White, Inc. and is routinely named a "Super Lawyer." She also has an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell. In the more than forty years that she has been in practice, the matrimonial practice has been her focus and has occupied ninety percent of her time. She offers a vast repertoire of extensive training and expertise in divorce and matrimonial law, arbitration, divorce mediation, appellate litigation, LGBT matrimonial law, and orthodox Jewish divorce, just to name a few. At Bender & Rosenthal LLP, Ms. Bender and her highly trained team are devoted to providing the highest standard of divorce and family law services at 451 Park Avenue South, 8th Floor in New York.

Ms. Bender's distinguished career began after she was admitted to practice law in the State of New York in 1980. Prior to this, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Harper College and her Juris Doctor degree from Pace University School of Law. With a commitment to excellence, she completed the Domestic Arbitration Seminar in September of 1991, a 40-hour Mediation Seminar held at the ABA Mid­Year Convention in Miami in February 1995, and received mediation training by the American Arbitration Association in 2016, and has been certified by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers as an arbitrator.

A frontrunner in her field, Ms. Bender remains abreast of the latest legal developments by maintaining affiliations and memberships with several professional organizations including as a Fellow of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers, a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Bar Association Family Law Committee, a member of LeGal (Lesbian and Gay Lawyers Association), and a member of the American Bar Association Family Law Section. She is also a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, a member of the Board of Governors and former member of the executive committee of the New York Chapter. Throughout her career, she has been in constant pursuit to further her professional development in many leadership positions such as the founding member, former Vice President, Secretary, and current board member of Judges and Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert (JALBCA). She is also past President of the Women's Bar Association of the State of New York (WBASNY) and remains a member of WBASNY. She is the former Chair of the New York City Bar Matrimonial Committee and a member of the Interdisciplinary Forum and formerly a member of its Executive Committee. She is also a member of the Matrimonial Practice and Advisory Committee of the New York State Office of Court Administration and a member of the Board of Governors of the New York State Attorney-Client Fee Dispute Resolution Program.

Revered as an expert in her field, Ms. Bender Is a highly sought after lecturer. She has lectured and continues to lecture in many areas of family law and procedure for the New York State Office of Court Administration, Association of the Bar of the City of New York, the Women's Bar Association of the State of New York, the New York State Bar Association, the Nassau County Bar Association, the Brooklyn Bar Association and has lectured at Pace University and for the Interdisciplinary Forum on many issues. Additionally, she is the author of a chapter in the New York Practice Guide (Matthew Bender Publisher, 1988) entitled, "Enforcement of Money Judgments", a chapter in New York Family Law Strategies entitled "Bringing Justice to a Flawed System" (Thompson Reuters/Aspatore Press, 2009), and an article published by the New York Domestic Relations Reporter in 1989 entitled, "The Finality Rule Barrier to Court of Appeals Review of Appellate Division Orders in Matrimonial Litigation."

For further information, please visit https://www.brmatlaw.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/susan-l-bender-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301186179.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

