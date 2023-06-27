Susan Lorincz charged with manslaughter, not murder, for death of AJ Owens, state attorney says

Susan Lorincz will face a manslaughter, not murder, charge for shooting and killing her neighbor Ajike “AJ” Owens, the state attorney announced Monday.

Lorincz is accused of shooting and killing Owens through Lorincz’s front door following a disagreement over where Owens’ children were playing.

Owens’ family has publicly pushed for Lorincz to be charged with murder.

State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson said in a statement that his office carefully examined the viability of both second-degree murder and manslaughter with a firearm charges.

“I am aware of the desire of the family, and some community members, that the defendant be charged with second degree murder,” Gladson said in a statement. “My obligation as State Attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute. I did so in this case, and while some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime.”

Lorincz is charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault and faces up to 30 years in prison on the charges.

“Understandably, emotions run high, particularly with senseless, violent crimes,” Gladson said. “However, I cannot allow any decision to be influenced by public sentiment, angry phone calls or further threats of violence, as I have received in this case. To allow that to happen would also be improper and a violation of my oath as a prosecutor and as a lawyer.”

