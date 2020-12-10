Susan Rice to lead Biden’s White House Domestic Policy Council
President-elect Joe Biden announces that he has selected former Obama adviser and envoy Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council; Peter Doocy reports.
Former Housing Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has issued a stern warning to Georgians while on the campaign trail for Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.
A study that analyzed school reopenings across the United Kingdom last spring and early summer found “very low” rates of infection, as well as a lack of major outbreaks, at all education levels.
The Justice Department’s announcement on Wednesday that it was investigating Hunter Biden, for what he deemed to be “tax affairs,” took root several years ago with a much broader inquiry that included possible money laundering, according to a report by CNN.That inquiry reportedly fizzled, leading instead to a probe on tax matters that is now being led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. But evidence of the larger probe was apparent in the markings on a series of documents that were made public—but went largely unnoticed—in the days leading up to the November election, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.Hunter Biden Says He’s Under Federal Investigation Over His TaxesHunter Biden’s business dealings were always a ripe target for President Donald Trump and his allies. But they became the primary focus of their attacks after the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, claimed in the election’s closing weeks to have obtained a copy of the younger Biden’s laptop from a computer repairman in Delaware named John Paul MacIsaac. According to MacIsaac, Biden had dropped off several devices at the store in 2019 for repair. MacIsaac told The Daily Beast that Biden never returned and that he eventually turned the devices over to the FBI for fear of his personal safety.MacIsaac also said he copied the contents of one of the laptops for Giuliani. And, sure enough, those contents quickly made their way to conservative media personalities and outlets. Giuliani and others, including Steve Bannon, appeared on network television, stirring conspiracy theories and pushing unsubstantiated claims about Hunter’s overseas business dealings.One of the main outlets pushing emails and pictures from the hard drive was the New York Post. And for one of its stories, the paper published what appeared to be federal law enforcement documents given to MacIsaac in return for his handing over the Biden laptops.One of those documents—from the FBI— included a case number that had the code associated with an ongoing federal money laundering investigation in Delaware, according to several law enforcement officials who reviewed the document. Another document—one with a grand jury subpoena number—appeared to show the initials of two assistant U.S. attorneys linked to the Wilmington, Delaware, office.At the time, law enforcement officials in the state would not confirm or deny the existence of such a probe and individuals associated with the Biden team also rebuffed inquiries from The Daily Beast about the existence of such a probe.Giuliani: Even if Hunter Laptop Story ‘Isn’t Accurate,’ Americans ‘Are Entitled to Know It’On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment on what they called an ongoing probe. It is unclear if federal investigators are relying on the contents of the laptop as part of their probe.According to CNN, federal authorities at the FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation Agency have been working with prosecutors in Delaware to investigate Biden’s business dealings in foreign countries, primarily in China, and that the probe started back in 2018. One of the lines of inquiry probed by DOJ was a 2.8-carat diamond Hunter received during a business meeting with a Chinese oil and gas conglomerate executive. According to those two individuals familiar, the contents of one of Biden’s laptops deal extensively with Biden’s work in China. One of those sources said a recording of Hunter speaking about the Chinese executive who gifted the ring, Ye Jianming, is on the device. Biden has previously said publicly that he did not keep the diamond. The New York Times reported that “the money-laundering aspect of the inquiry appears to have died out” but that “investigators with the Internal Revenue Service continued to examine Mr. Biden’s taxes.” Hunter Biden had owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes in addition to facing credit card debt and two mortgages. The IRS issued a lien on him and his estranged wife for $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015.In anticipation of the announcement of an investigation, the Biden presidential transition team put out a statement on Wednesday under Hunter Biden’s name.“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” it read. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”Those close to the transition subsequently insisted to reporters that the investigation was “not related” to the allegations leveled against Hunter Biden during the presidential campaign. But that explanation appears to leave off the origins of the probe into the younger Biden, which overlapped with his attempts to partner with a Chinese energy and finance company called CEFC China Energy and which seem evident in those FBI documents from his laptop.Pressed on the discrepancies in the statement, a transition spokesperson declined to speak on the record.Fox News Reportedly Turned Down Hunter Biden Laptop Story FirstThe announcement of the investigation on Wednesday all but guarantees that the elder Biden will become president while the Justice Department is investigating his son. And it could complicate both his efforts to reform that department—amid widespread worry that it has been used by Trump as a tool for carrying out political vendettas—as well as the start of his time in office.The president-elect’s team has bristled at the notion that Hunter Biden’s exploits are material to their agenda. And, for that reason, they have had a pushmi-pullyu approach to discussing questions about him with the press. Speaking on CNN shortly after the transition’s statement was released, reporter Evan Pérez said that he and colleague Pamela Brown had been in contact with Hunter Biden’s legal team since Monday about the investigation. The attorneys, Pérez said, told CNN that they would get back to them but instead released the brisk statement from the transition instead.The Biden transition would not confirm whether the notification to Hunter Biden’s legal team by the U.S. attorney’s office was a request for information or a target notification—the means by which the federal government informs individuals that they are targets for potential criminal prosecution. The statement released by the transition gives the impression that the Department of Justice did not make any requests of Hunter Biden, but rather simply notified his team of the investigation’s existence.“Target letters are basically, ‘We have you, come talk if you’d like to make it worse,’” a federal law enforcement official familiar with the distinction told The Daily Beast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.> The brief also argues that executive officials shouldn't be able to mess with voting rules. But Texas -- the plaintiff in this case, the state they're supporting -- did that very thing. The governor used executive power to extend the early voting period, among other things. pic.twitter.com/aHFUJH9pOD> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. > Maryland will NOT be joining the Texaslawsuit. The suit is a cesspool of disproved charges, wild speculation, insupportable arguments and silly gibberish. > > Joe Biden is the President-Elect. https://t.co/kC6UhUwyLm> > -- Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) December 9, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results Trump gets a judicial reality check
Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.
China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant. China has said Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor were indicted June 19 by the Beijing prosecutor's office on "suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence." Neither China or Canada has released specifics about their cases. At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been "arrested, indicted and tried," in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court. She reiterated that their cases and Ms Meng's were "different in nature," with Ms Meng's being a "purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Ms Meng be released immediately. Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying; "These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians." "I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone's faith in humanity," Mr Champagne said. The US is seeking Ms Meng's extradition from Canada on fraud charges. Her arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada. Ms Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of US sanctions. It's not publicly known where Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were "robust." Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with US president-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Mr Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them. Canada's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Ms Hua's remarks.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson said Swalwell's office declined to comment when his show asked about a claim that he had sex with a suspected Chinese spy.
More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.
The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah is suing the estranged brother of the country’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri after he accused the militant group of being responsible for the massive explosion at Beirut’s port earlier this year, a TV station reported Wednesday. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV gave no further details about the case filed against Bahaa Hariri, the son of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and estranged brother of Saad Hariri. The move came a week after Hezbollah said it was suing former Christian lawmaker Fares Souaid and the website of the right-wing Lebanese Forces party for accusing Hezbollah of being responsible for the Aug. 4 blast that killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands.
A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.
Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results Trump gets a judicial reality check
According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused U.S. universities of caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. The attack, which included identifying two university administrators by name, comes as the Trump administration seeks to cement its anti-China policies before leaving office in January. Pompeo took aim at universities across the U.S., claiming they refused to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics.
The Trump administration has used its anti-corruption powers to slap sanctions on three men that include a Chinese crime boss. The measures announced on Wednesday targeted Wan Kuok Koi, a leader of China's 14K Triad organised crime group, as well as a top Liberian politician and a former senior KHIR-giz official. Under the sanctions, all of their property and companies that fall under U.S. jurisdiction will be frozen. Widely known as Broken Tooth, Wan has close ties to China's Communist Party, and is accused of using his companies to try to paper over illegal criminal activity under the guise of China's large infrastructure strategy, the Belt and Road Initiative. Criminal allegations against Wan include drug trafficking, illegal gambling, racketeering, and human trafficking. The U.S. Treasury also targeted three entities owned or controlled by Wan, based in Hong Kong, Cambodia and Palau. A senior U.S. official said the measures were part of a broader campaign against corruption, which has seen sanctions imposed on more than 200 people since 2017. Wednesday's action comes as Trump tries to apply maximum pressure on China in the last weeks of his administration.
Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.
President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he'll nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and will name Susan Rice his head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And while both of the nominees have lots of Washington experience, they're receiving criticism for their lack of experience in the departments they've been named to.McDonough was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and was reportedly chosen for his skill in crisis management and deep experience in government operations, a source familiar with the choice tells Military Times. And while he did handle the aftermath of the Obama administration's VA wait times scandal, McDonough isn't a veteran, and wasn't known for his work in veterans issues under Obama. AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told Military Times he was "surprised by this pick," while others were more explicit with their criticism.> I’ve met McDonough and have always been impressed by him. But there’s no world in which I would have ever envisioned him as @DeptVetAffairs Sec. For an incoming Biden administration that says representation is a priority, this pick is the ultimate opposite of that commitment.> > — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) December 10, 2020Rice was meanwhile ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser under Obama. She was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist, and was also expected to be a top contender for secretary of state. But Rice has long been the target of Republican opposition, perhaps influencing Biden to pick her for a spot that doesn't require Senate confirmation. Still, the decision is surprising considering Rice has spent her career in foreign policy and doesn't have high-level experience in domestic policy roles.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results Trump gets a judicial reality check
Two FBI agents visited the critic at his home in 2017, the agency confirmed. The critic said they told him to stop threatening the donor on social media.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Alabama over conditions in the state prisons, saying the state is failing to protect male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff. The lawsuit alleges that conditions in the prison system — which the Justice Department called one of the most understaffed and violent in the country — are so poor that they violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment and that state officials are “deliberately indifferent” to the problems. The lawsuit comes after the Justice Department twice released investigative reports that accused the state of violating prisoner’s rights.