Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser Susan Rice takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the final stages of selecting his running mate. Among the contenders is Susan Rice, who worked closely with Biden in the Obama administration and regularly briefed him on pressing foreign policy matters when she served as national security adviser. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

On an autumn Friday not long before the 2018 elections, Susan E. Rice was traveling through the Phoenix airport and watching from afar as Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh moved steadily toward confirmation. The convulsive Senate battle had reached a climax, and for Rice’s party an unhappy one: Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, had just announced her support for Kavanaugh, effectively sealing his victory.

When a former White House colleague tweeted plaintively, asking who might take down Collins in the 2020 election, Rice fired off a two-letter reply: “Me.”

The message excited Rice’s followers, startled her friends and puzzled Democratic Party leaders, most of whom were surprised to learn the former national security adviser had any interest in electoral politics. Party strategists were already in the process of recruiting a challenger for Collins, and Rice had not been on their radar as an option. Though she had family roots in Maine, she did not even live in the state.

In public, Rice did little to clarify her intentions, and she made no overtures to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. When Rice announced several months later that she had decided against running for family reasons, most Democrats concluded she had never given it real consideration.

They were wrong: Before ruling out the race, Rice had quietly explored the idea of battling Collins for weeks, seeking advice from seasoned politicians in Maine, friendly operatives in Washington and top advisers to former President Barack Obama, including Valerie Jarrett and pollster Joel Benenson. Within her political circle, the sincerity of her interest was clear.

In the end, Rice did not run. But her exploration of the race represented an emphatic declaration of new political aspirations. It was Rice’s first and only examination of what it would mean to become a candidate, and test the appeal of her formidable credentials not to her fellow experts but to voters for whom the National Security Council is a distant and obscure institution.

Rice, 55, is now among a handful of women under consideration to become Joe Biden’s running mate. It is the latest stage in a path to power that has seen Rice chosen to be a Rhodes scholar at 21, an assistant secretary of state at 32 and ambassador to the United Nations little more than a decade later.

The questions that faced Rice in 2018 presaged, in some respects, those that now surround her as a vice-presidential contender: How much do voters prize government experience, or care about the international stage? Is the country ready, just years after seeming to reject elite expertise with the election of President Donald Trump, to embrace a candidate defined chiefly as an analytical policy mind?

And how eager, after all, is Rice to emerge from the halls of Washington and plunge into the undignified melee of a national political campaign?

In 2018, at least, Jarrett said she believed Rice was “relishing the chance to actually run for office.”

“She loves a good battle,” Jarrett said, adding of Rice’s deliberations, “It wasn’t just talking to her friends and family. It was talking to people who would have advised her on the nuts and bolts of a campaign.”

‘A Personal Reckoning’

Rice’s electoral inexperience is not the only possible mark against her in the vice-presidential process: In an election dominated by a public-health disaster and economic recession, it is unclear how much a candidate best known for her foreign policy credentials would improve Biden’s chances. And there are people close to Biden who fear that choosing her would force the campaign to spend precious days relitigating her role in responding to the 2012 terror attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead and prompted months of Republican-led congressional hearings

While a galaxy of conspiracy theories about the attack has been discredited, Rice ended up taking the political fall for appearing on the Sunday shows to deliver a set of flawed administration talking points describing it as an outburst of spontaneous violence rather than organized terrorism. In her 2019 memoir, Rice wrote that the episode turned her “from being a respected if relatively low-profile Cabinet official to a nationally notorious villain or heroine, depending on one’s political perspective.”