Susanna Reid admits she's thinking it's time to embrace 'silver fox look'

What did you miss?

Susanna Reid has confessed she is considering her natural grey hair. The 53-year-old Good Morning Britain host chatted to Drag Race judge Michelle Visage about how it is socially acceptable for men to adopt the "silver fox" look. Reid also admitted she had felt pressure to cut her hair short as a middle-aged woman.

Michelle Visage has made a feature of her natural grey hair. (Getty Images)

What, how, and why?

Visage, 55, appeared on the ITV breakfast show to chat to Reid and her 'silver-fox' co-host Richard Madeley. The American singer and TV presenter - who competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 - showed off her long black hair with a stand-out silver streak at the front, which Reid said she thought was "stunning".

The GMB presenter asked Visage if it was natural. She went on: "You completely own it. Look I'm a woman of certain age and I think many women in their 50s wonder if it time to embrace a silver fox look. It seems to work for men, doesn't it? No judgement. Do you get comments on the grey streak? I think it's stunning."

'Men are able to age gracefully but women are held to this thing that we have to abide to.'@michellevisage talks about embracing her grey hair pic.twitter.com/0de9pw7d4g — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 10, 2024

Visage replied: "Thank you very much. I'm 55, proudly, and I feel like a woman should do what makes her happy. I feel like men are able to age gracefully and we are held to this thing that we have to abide to. And to be honest I'm 55, so why would I try to look 25? So I embraced the grey streak during lockdown and it became a thing, so I'm sticking with it."

The RuPaul's Drag Race star added: "I started to go grey at 19 and I wasn't ready then, both my parents were snow white in their 20s, it is in the genetics. But you should do what makes you happy, nobody gets to judge what you do for you."

Susanna Reid cut her shoulder-length hair for a bob in September 2023. (ITV)

Reid added: "And the other thing is your hair is long and black at the back, like Cher's. When I was interviewing Cher a couple of weeks ago, she said don't do 'the short middle-aged woman thing', just as I'd done the short middle-aged woman thing But you're very much embracing the long hair as well.

Visage said: "I love hair, I love short hair too, I think you should do what makes you happy. Again it's independence, it truly does not matter what anybody else thinks about you."

When Reid interviewed Cher, 77, in September 2023, she asked her her secrets to looking so young.

Cher said she will never cut her hair short. (Getty Images)

The Believe singer told her: "My friend I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that's what women did—and it hasn't hit yet... [When I am 80] I will still be wearing my jeans and I will be wearing long hair and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV from 6am to 9am from Monday to Friday.

Read more: Susanna Reid