Susanna Reid voices admiration for Margaret Thatcher

Susanna Reid has voiced her support for the late Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Susanna Reid said 'Girl Power' in recognitions of Margaret Thatcher's success in politics. (ITV

The Good Morning Britain host said that Britain's first female prime minister was inarguably "hugely successful" as she discussed the newspaper headlines on the ITV breakfast show.

When Daily Mirror editor Kevin Maguire asked if she was a fan of the former Conservative leader Reid simply said: "Girl power!"

Susanna Reid said Margaret Thatcher was hugely successful by any measure. (Getty Images) (PA Images via Getty Images)

Reid was discussing former British prime minister Thatcher on GMB after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised her in a recent comment piece he wrote for the Telegraph newspaper.

The 52-year-old TV presenter said: "She was Britain's first female prime minister and most successful female prime minister and a hugely successful prime minister by any measure."

'If you talk about meaningful change you are approving that change'



'People who remember mass unemployment, 3 million. Remember inequality, they remember the poll tax'



Sir Keir Starmer has praised Margaret Thatcher saying she made 'meaningful change' pic.twitter.com/6x5lMnwMjE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 4, 2023

Reid has previously said of her political stance: “I’m absolutely scrupulously neutral and fair and equally inquisitive and investigative when it comes to the claims of all politicians.”

But it is not the first time Reid has voiced her admiration for Thatcher as a feminist icon.

In 2019 she said on Good Morning Britain: "She did bring other women along with her because she broke the glass ceiling. She opened up the path and another female prime minister in her wake."

Thatcher became Britain's first female prime minister in 1979 and won a further three general elections with ther conservative government.

Labour leader Starmer has appealed to Conservative voters to consider changing their allegiance in the upcoming general election writing: "Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them.

"Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism."

Starmer has been criticised for praising the late Tory leader, against whom so many voters still bear a grudge.

Ed Balls defended Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for praising Thatcher. (ITV) (ITV)

Former Labour MP Ed Balls who was co-hosing the show, defended why Starmer had chosen to praise Thatcher in a bid to win over Conservative voters.

Balls said: "The politics of this is, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown did praise Margaret Thatcher, and actually they also won elections and were prime minister and chancellor.

"And what Keir Starmer is saying to people who have voted Conservative in the past - and here were lots of Labour voters who voted Conservative in 1983 and 1997.

"He's saying, 'It's okay now if you are a former Conservative voter, to vote for Labour.'

"It's about allowing people to switch, rather than saying if you voted for Margaret Thatcher you are a terrible person and we dont want your vote.' "

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV from 6am to 9am from Monday to Friday.

