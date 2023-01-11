Suspect in 13-year-old’s murder possibly tied to Jacksonville rap scene

New details reveal Jacksonville’s rap culture could be at the center of a drive-by shooting that left a young teen dead.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Marcel Johnson, 22, was charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the death of Prince Holland.

Johnson is the same name connected with local rap artist “Spazzsobrokee” which has a YouTube page that includes some threatening language and gun references, including his latest release “Reaper Status”. Lyrics include, “Up this block, you better stop. You beef with us, you let us chop.” and “you know them Glocks be glued to us.”

“The rap culture is all about violence. What they’re rapping about is violence. The videos they produce is violence,” said Donald Foy, the founder of the local MAD DADS chapter, said.

Read: ‘What if it was your son?’: 13-year-old killed, two others injured after football tryouts

In this case, it seems the violence made its way to the streets and claimed the life of an innocent teen.

Prince was getting a ride home from his coach after football tryouts in December when he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by, according to police.

“It was targeted. Planned. And horrendous,” Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a press conference Monday.

Waters said the two gangs involved go by the names of “3″ and “320″. “320″ appears on Spazzsobrokee’s Twitter page which Tweeted Monday, “FREE ME YALL.”

FREE ME YALL WRITE ME — TIRADOR SPAZZ 🏴‍☠️ (@SpazzSobrokee) January 9, 2023

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Arrest made in murder of Jacksonville 13-year-old Prince Holland, more arrests coming, sheriff says

Read: Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.