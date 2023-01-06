Suspect with 160,000 fentanyl pills arrested after 3-month sting, Clovis police say

Clovis police arrested a Selma man at his home Wednesday and seized 160,000 fentanyl pills that authorities said were worth $1 million, along with two pounds of heroin.

The arrests were part of an operation in which the U..S. Drug Enforcement Agency took part, said a police spokesman, who identified the man arrested as Uriel Patino, 35.

Patino is being held in Fresno County Jail on a bail of $225,000, two days after Fresno County Superior Court judges repealed a rule that allowed suspects arrested for certain felonies and misdemeanors to be released soon after arrest without putting up bail money.

Police said the arrest was the result of a three-month long investigation that began after a suspect was arrested in Clovis selling narcotics.