Suspect, 17, arrested in Coshocton stabbing and home invasion

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing reported Saturday evening.

Authorities said a call regarding a home invasion and stabbing was received shortly after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street in Coshocton. Deputies arrived to find the suspect had fled following the assault and had suffered a stab wound. The type of weapons used was not reported.

A blood trail was tracked and a 17-year-old male suspect was located in the 100 block of S. 10th Street, Coshocton.

Detectives processed both scenes and conducted interviews with all parties. The suspect was arrested and incarcerated at the Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center.

The name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

In Tuscarawas County, sheriff's deputies handled domestic violence over the weekend.

On Friday night, a Dennison man who went to a hospital said he was assaulted by a man on Boltz Road in Warwick Township. He had cuts on his mouth and chin and swelling at his right eye. The suspect was charged with assault.

On Saturday afternoon, a man allegedly assaulted his ex-wife on Riverside Road SE in Riverside Park. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court in Uhrichsville. He is to have no contact with his ex-wife.

