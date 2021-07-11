Suspect, 18, arrested for first-degree robbery after struggle with couple in Honolulu

Jul. 11—An 18-year-old man was arrested on Piikoi Street Friday afternoon for first-degree robbery after allegedly attempting to hold a couple at gunpoint.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the robbery took place at on July 3 at 11 :45 p.m. when the suspect approached a husband and wife, both 33 years old, and demanded their phone. The husband and the suspect "struggled " with each other when the suspect appeared to be "pulling out a handgun from his waistband, " HPD said.

The husband sustained unspecified injuries, and the suspect fled.

Police arrested the suspect 5 :15 p.m. Friday on Piikoi Street. His bail has been set at $500.