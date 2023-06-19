Suspect, 18, nabbed for fatally shooting Bronx neighbor as victim’s sister watched in horror

An 18-year-old suspect has been nabbed for fatally shooting a Bronx neighbor as the victim’s sister watched in horror, police said Monday.

Christopher Bradley was arrested early Sunday at his apartment on Bouck Ave. in Laconia. and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession.

Police say he was seen running into the building moments after he rode up on a scooter around the corner on Adee Ave. about 4:40 p.m. Saturday and allegedly shot 22-year-old Miguel Molina.

Surveillance video recovered by cops shows Molina leaving his building with his sister and her boyfriend. As the trio stepped out of the camera’s view, Molina was shot in the chest, police said.

Medics rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved.

“They shot him in front of the door,” said Becca Carruthera, Molina’s next-door neighbor.

Carruthera spoke to The News as she cleaned the blood from outside the building, in plain sight of children playing at the park nearby.

“I am broken,” she said. “He was a family man. He had a close-knit family. I knew him 20 years. He was a good kid.”

Another neighbor echoed Carruthera’s sentiments, saying Molina was a good man with his whole life in front of him.

After Bradley was seen entering his building after the shooting police worked to get a search warrant that lead to Bradley’s arrest the next day.

It wasn’t clear why Bradley shot Molina.

Bradley was charged with attempted murder in 2019 for firing shots at someone and was charged with robbery in 2020.

Molina, police said, had prior arrests for marijuana possession, misdemeanor assault and robbery.