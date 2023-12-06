Suspect, 19, charged with murder in connection with a July homicide in Fort Worth

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has charged a suspect with murder in connection with a killing in Fort Worth in July.

Law enforcement officers last week arrested Diego Galvan, 19, in the shooting death of Ricardo Rojas, 35. Rojas was shot July 2 near East First and Beach streets. Galvan was charged on Friday.

Rojas suffered gunshot wounds in the torso and left lower leg, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died at John Peter Smith Hospital about 45 minutes after he was shot.

Fort Worth police declined to release the affidavit supporting Galvan’s arrest because there are other suspects who have not been arrested.

