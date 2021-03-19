Suspect, 19, faces murder charge after killing man with hammer in New Port Richey home, police say

NEW PORT RICHEY — A 19-year-old man faces a murder charge after he fatally struck a man in the head with a hammer, police said.

Officers responded to a New Port Richey home about 8 a.m. Thursday after a man, later identified as Jacob Young, said that a man he lived with in the home had died, according to New Port Richey police. Young said he didn’t know how the man, 69, had died, police said.

Officers found the older man dead inside the home with injuries on the top of his head that did not appear to be self-inflicted. After he was advised of his rights, Young admitted he and the man were arguing when Young struck the man in the head with a hammer, killing him, according to police. Young said he washed the hammer and hid it under items on the kitchen counter, police said.

Young, who according to police is autistic, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and booked into the Land O’Lakes Detention Center.

Police have not released the name of the victim, his relationship to Young or the address of the home. A spokeswoman for the New Port Richey Police Department did not immediately respond to a an email seeking more information Friday.