Suspect in 1988 stabbing death of 11-year-old Lawrence girl set to appear in court

The man accused of murdering an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence more than thirty years ago will be arraigned in court today. The suspect, who was a former Massachusetts corrections officer, was arrested in Alabama last month.

Investigators credit new technology in tying the suspect to the 34-year-old murder. They say evidence recovered from Melissa Tremblay’s body was instrumental in solving the case.

Police arrested 74-year-old Marvin McClendon Jr. in Alabama, but the investigation found the former Massachusetts corrections officer used to live in Chelmsford in 1988 and had multiple ties to Lawrence.

Back in September of 1988, Melissa Tremblay’s mother and boyfriend went to the Social Club in Lawrence. While they stayed inside, Melissa played outside in the nearby neighborhoods. But by that evening, Melissa went missing. She was last seen by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver. Sadly, her body was discovered in the railway yard. Investigators revealed she had been stabbed to death. Over the years, countless interviews were done and investigators specializing in cold cases worked diligently on this case since 2014.

Since the arrest, the family has released a statement saying in part, that since her murder in 1988, they’ve always prayed for justice. They thanked the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and say they are eager for the next steps in prosecuting the suspect.

