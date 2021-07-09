Suspect in 1995 murder nabbed

Jul. 9—WELCH — A man who failed to appear in court after being indicted by the McDowell County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy relating to an Anawalt resident's death in 1995 has been located by the Virginia State Police, McDowell County's prosecuting attorney said Thursday.

Michael S. Underwood, 47, of Bassett, Va. was indicted by the June 2021 McDowell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. Both charges are related to the July 11, 1995 death of Frank "Frankie" Lane, 53, of Anawalt.

Lane was found early that morning near the Anawalt Post Office, according to previous reports in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Underwood was required to appear July 1 before Circuit Court Judge Rudolph J. Murensky for arraignment along with other individuals the grand jury had indicted. Murensky ordered that a capias warrant be issued for Underwood when he failed to appear in court.

Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett confirmed Thursday that Underwood had been apprehended by the Virginia State Police. Underwood was awaiting extradition to McDowell County. Additional details about the arrest were unavailable Thursday.

The grand jury indicted a second man, Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt on charges including first-degree murder and felony in connection with Lane's death. Greer also failed to appear July 1 before Judge Murensky and a capias warrant was issued for him.

Law enforcement authorities were still seeking Greer as of Thursday.

Lt. T.C. Bledsoe with the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Beckley said that Underwood and Greer were charged in 1995 with murder. Both men had preliminary hearings in McDowell County Magistrate Court, but the cases were later dismissed.

The investigation was reopened when the bureau received new information in December 2019, Bledsoe said. He has declined to describe this new information.

People who recall anything about the 1995 case can contact Bledsoe at 304-766-5600.

People with information concerning Greer's whereabouts can contact the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment at 305-436-2101.

