Suspect has 1st Orange County court hearing in shooting deaths of 2 teens

A 17-year-old defendant will make his first appearance in Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday on charges that he murdered two local teenagers in September.

Issiah Ross, of Mebane, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 18 deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in western Orange County.

Court records show he is scheduled to appear at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Hillsborough courthouse.

Ross has been held since his October arrest in a secure juvenile detention facility because of his age and could face life in prison if convicted. Suspects under 18 cannot get the death penalty in North Carolina.

Woods and Clark were found by two men riding four-wheelers around 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, along an ATV trail just off Buckhorn Road, south of Efland.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood has said 911 calls from nearby residents indicate the teens were shot between late Friday night, Sept. 16, and early morning on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Woods’s family reported her missing later on Saturday. She was last seen at home around 11 p.m. Friday. Clark’s family reported him missing to Mebane police on Sunday morning, just a few hours before the bodies were found.

Blackwood has said Ross fled later Sunday to Delaware, where he previously lived. An FBI violent crimes task force, working with N.C. officials, apprehended him on Oct. 5 at the Leander Lakes apartments in Dover, Delaware.

Two women — Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Delaware, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Delaware — have been charged with felony hindering prosecution, FBI officials have said.

Authorities have not said how the women knew Issiah Ross or what led investigators to them.

Local connection, motive unclear

Woods was an Orange County resident who attended Cedar Ridge High School. Clark lived in Alamance County and attended Eastern Alamance High School, where Ross also was enrolled for six days at the start of this school year, district officials have said.

Story continues

An online search showed both Clark and Ross had SoundCloud online music forum pages, where they posted their own songs and songs by others they admired. Clark’s Soundcloud page showed he followed Ross’s page; Ross’s Soundcloud page showed he had not followed him back.

Ross was initially charged as a juvenile, as required by state law, but a grand jury indictment in early November moved his case to adult Superior Court. That change in how his case is being handled allowed authorities to release his name and other details about the case.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper said at a news conference last week that the motive for the murders may never be clear. Few details have been released in order to not jeopardize the case against Ross, she said.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know (the motive) in this case,” Stemper said.

This is a developing story and will be updated after the court hearing. Please return for a full report.

The Orange Report

Calling Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough readers! Check out The Orange Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Orange County published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Orange-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "Chapel Hill Carrboro Chat."