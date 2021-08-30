Suspect, 20, arrested for two Bronx shootings, one fatal

Barry Paddock, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 20 year-old suspect has been arrested for two recent Bronx shootings, one fatal, cops said Monday.

Tyrek Williams is accused of gunning down Dandre Johnson on E. 149th St. and Concord Ave. in Mott Haven about 10:55 p.m. Aug. 18.

Johnson, 24, was eight blocks from home when he got into an argument with his killer, who shot him in the back and arm. EMS rushed Johnson to Lincoln Hospital but he could not be saved.

Williams is also charged with shooting and wounding a 26-year-old man four months earlier and about a mile away.

He allegedly fired multiple times, striking the victim in the left hand about 12:25 a.m. April 29 before running off from E. 137th St. near Willis Ave. The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital.

Two weeks after the earlier shooting, cops released surveillance images of two men they were looking to question.

Williams, who lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, according to cops, was arrested Sunday for both shootings.

He was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court Monday on charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal use of a firearm.

