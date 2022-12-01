A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted an Abilene man on murder charges related to a 2005 killing in North Abilene.

Marco Ramos was arrested in October in connection to the death of Bobby Knox Beck.

The Abilene Police Department's Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team, along with Major Investigations, arrested Ramos on a First Degree Felony Murder warrant.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Police said an April 2005 altercation between Beck and unknown Hispanic male led to Beck being stabbed multiple times outside a home located in the 1900 block of North Fifth Street.

Beck died of his injuries.

Detectives began to look at the case again, and DNA results belonging to Ramos matched evidence recovered at the scene, leading to the murder warrant.

Ramos was released on a $200,000 surety bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Suspect in 2005 Abilene killing is indicted