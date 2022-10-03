Suspect in 2006 South Shore Park killings extradited to Milwaukee

A Milwaukee man arrested in Mexico last winter while on the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives was extradited to the city last weekend and began court proceedings for the homicide charges he faces.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, 47, appeared in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Monday, 16 years after he was charged in the 2006 shooting in South Shore Park that killed two and injured five others during a Memorial Day picnic.

Juarez-Corro was placed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in September 2021, offering up to $100,000 in reward money for information leading to his arrest. After receiving a tip, law enforcement arrested him in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico the following February.

Juarez-Corro is now in Milwaukee County Jail, according to online court records.

His extradition was announced by Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI’s Milwaukee field office and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Monday.

Juarez-Corro is accused of showing up uninvited at South Shore Park to confront his wife, with whom he was in the final stages of a divorce, according to the FBI.

After being told he could not see his 3-year-old daughter, Juarez-Corro allegedly produced a handgun, demanded five people at the party get down on their knees and then shot them “execution-style” before they even had a chance to follow his instructions, according to the FBI.

Juarez-Corro’s wife suffered two gunshot wounds but survived. Hundreds of other people were in the park at the time of the shooting.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man charged in 2006 South Shore Park killings extradited to Milwaukee