Suspect in 2011 Titusville double homicide transferred to Brevard County jail

The man accused of killing two people in Titusville in 2011 is now in the Brevard County jail, more than a year after he was announced as a suspect.

On the evening of May 22, 2011, the bodies of 23-year-old Anquannette Skanes and 35-year-old Lapriet Jordan were found in their unit at the River Breeze Apartments on US-1.

At the time, investigators said then 40-year-old Larry Augusta Lee- with whom Skanes had a child- was a person of interest in the case, but they didn’t have the evidence to connect him to the murders.

In April of last year, more than 10 years after the murders, Titusville police announced they’d developed enough evidence to confirm Lee’s involvement in the crime. Investigators say they believe Lee shot Skanes and stabbed Jordan.

On April 19, 2022, detectives issued a warrant for Lee’s arrest, charging him with both murders.

Lee, who was already a convicted felon, had been in the custody of the federal prison system since 2014 before he was charged with the murders.

Now 52-years-old, Lee was booked into the Brevard County jail Wednesday evening on two counts of second degree murder. He’s being held there on no bond.

Lee is scheduled to appear before a Brevard County Judge for a first appearance Thursday afternoon.

